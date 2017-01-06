Killer whale at center of 'Blackfish' dies

(CNN) Tilikum, the killer whale involved in the deaths of three people, including SeaWorld trainer Dawn Brancheau in 2010, has died, SeaWorld reported Friday.

Tilikum was at the center of the 2013 CNN documentary "Blackfish."

The company has come under fire for its treatment of killer whales since the 2013 CNN documentary.

The film, "Blackfish," gave a disturbing portrayal of the captivity of the killer whales in SeaWorld. The Orlando-based water park operator responded to the film by calling it false, misleading and "emotionally manipulative" propaganda.

Later when it made the decision to halt the popular orca program, the company said, "Why the big news? SeaWorld has been listening and we're changing. Society is changing and we're changing with it."

In a tweet posted to Twitter on Friday, the animal rights group PETA posted a photo of the whale with the message: "R.I.P. Tilikum Dead after three decades of misery."