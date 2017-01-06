Story highlights The twin-engine Cessna disappeared last week over Lake Erie

Six people were on board when the plane went missing

(CNN) Divers recovered the cockpit voice recorder, pieces of debris and possible human remains from an airplane that went missing over Lake Erie on Dec. 29, Cleveland city officials said Friday.

The airplane, a twin-engine Cessna 525 Citation, was headed for the Ohio State University airport from Cleveland, according to the Coast Guard. It disappeared from the radar about two miles over Lake Erie after it took off from Burke Lakefront Airport in downtown Cleveland, according to the Coast Guard.

Six people were on board.

The plane was registered to John T. Fleming, a beverage company executive. He was flying the plane when it disappeared, his father told The Columbus Dispatch. Fleming's wife, Suzanne; two sons, John Robert, 15, and Andrew Thomas, 14; a neighbor and a neighbor's daughter were also on board.

Fleming was taking his family and friends to a Cleveland Cavaliers game as a treat for the holidays, his father, John W. Fleming, told the newspaper.

