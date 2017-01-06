Breaking News

Fort Lauderdale airport shooting

Updated 5:39 PM ET, Fri January 6, 2017

People stand on the tarmac at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport after an apparent lone shooter opened fire inside Terminal 2 on Friday, January 6. &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2017/01/06/us/fort-lauderdale-airport-incident/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Five people were killed and eight others were wounded&lt;/a&gt;, officials said.
People ran out on the tarmac in the aftermath of the shooting. More than an hour after the shots were fired, tensions remained high at the airport, a witness told CNN. &quot;Everyone sprinted outside again. We are back out on the tarmac,&quot; Judah Fernandez said, adding that it was unclear why people had rushed back outside.
People take cover outside the airport in the chaos following the shooting.
Law enforcement personnel arrive in an armored car outside the airport.
Law enforcement personnel stand outside a garage area at the Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport.
Police assist people seeking cover outside Terminal 2 at the Fort Lauderdale airport.
People react after the shooting at the Fort Lauderdale airport. The first call about the incident came in at 12:55 p.m. ET, authorities said.
Officials said it&#39;s too early in the investigation to know for certain what prompted a man to open fire on people at the baggage claim area in Terminal 2.
Law enforcement officers arrive at the Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport.
A shooting victim is taken into Broward Health trauma center in Fort Lauderdale. Eight people were being treated there after they were injured at the airport, officials said.
Police officers stand on the perimeter road at the Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport.
A ground stop was issued for the Fort Lauderdale airport after the shooting. Most flights scheduled to land will be delayed or diverted, and no flights will depart for the time being, the FAA said.
