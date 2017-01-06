Photos: Fort Lauderdale airport shooting People stand on the tarmac at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport after an apparent lone shooter opened fire inside Terminal 2 on Friday, January 6. Five people were killed and eight others were wounded , officials said. Hide Caption 1 of 12

Photos: Fort Lauderdale airport shooting People ran out on the tarmac in the aftermath of the shooting. More than an hour after the shots were fired, tensions remained high at the airport, a witness told CNN. "Everyone sprinted outside again. We are back out on the tarmac," Judah Fernandez said, adding that it was unclear why people had rushed back outside. Hide Caption 2 of 12

Photos: Fort Lauderdale airport shooting People take cover outside the airport in the chaos following the shooting. Hide Caption 3 of 12

Photos: Fort Lauderdale airport shooting Law enforcement personnel arrive in an armored car outside the airport. Hide Caption 4 of 12

Photos: Fort Lauderdale airport shooting Law enforcement personnel stand outside a garage area at the Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport. Hide Caption 5 of 12

Photos: Fort Lauderdale airport shooting Police assist people seeking cover outside Terminal 2 at the Fort Lauderdale airport. Hide Caption 6 of 12

Photos: Fort Lauderdale airport shooting People react after the shooting at the Fort Lauderdale airport. The first call about the incident came in at 12:55 p.m. ET, authorities said. Hide Caption 7 of 12

Photos: Fort Lauderdale airport shooting Officials said it's too early in the investigation to know for certain what prompted a man to open fire on people at the baggage claim area in Terminal 2. Hide Caption 8 of 12

Photos: Fort Lauderdale airport shooting Law enforcement officers arrive at the Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport. Hide Caption 9 of 12

Photos: Fort Lauderdale airport shooting A shooting victim is taken into Broward Health trauma center in Fort Lauderdale. Eight people were being treated there after they were injured at the airport, officials said. Hide Caption 10 of 12

Photos: Fort Lauderdale airport shooting Police officers stand on the perimeter road at the Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport. Hide Caption 11 of 12