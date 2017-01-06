Breaking News

Fort Lauderdale airport shooting

Updated 3:52 PM ET, Fri January 6, 2017

People stand on the tarmac at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport after an apparent lone shooter opened fire inside the terminal on Friday, January 6. Multiple people are dead and injured.
A shooting victim is taken into Broward Health trauma center in Fort Lauderdale. Thirteen people were being treated.
More than an hour after the shooting, tensions remained high, a witness told CNN. &quot;Everyone sprinted outside again. We are back out on the tarmac,&quot; Judah Fernandez said, adding that it was unclear why people had rushed outside.
More than an hour after the shooting, tensions remained high, a witness told CNN. "Everyone sprinted outside again. We are back out on the tarmac," Judah Fernandez said, adding that it was unclear why people had rushed outside.
The shooting occurred in the baggage claim area of Terminal 2, officials said. Here, officers gather on a tarmac.
The shooting occurred in the baggage claim area of Terminal 2, officials said. Here, officers gather on a tarmac.
Most flights scheduled to land at the airport will be delayed or diverted, the FAA said.
Most flights scheduled to land at the airport will be delayed or diverted, the FAA said.
A SWAT vehicle makes it&#39;s way to the Fort Lauderdale airport.
A SWAT vehicle makes it's way to the Fort Lauderdale airport.
