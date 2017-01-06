Fort Lauderdale airport shooting
A shooting victim is taken into Broward Health trauma center in Fort Lauderdale. Thirteen people were being treated.
More than an hour after the shooting, tensions remained high at the airport, a witness told CNN. "Everyone sprinted outside again. We are back out on the tarmac," Judah Fernandez said, adding that it was unclear why people had rushed outside.
Police officers stand on the perimeter road at the Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport.
People stand on the tarmac at the airport.
The shooting occurred in the baggage claim area of Terminal 2, officials said. Here, officers gather on a tarmac.
Most flights scheduled to land at the airport will be delayed or diverted, the FAA said.
A SWAT vehicle makes its way to the Fort Lauderdale airport.