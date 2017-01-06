Story highlights One witness spoke to CNN's Brooke Baldwin on the phone while hiding in a closet

"I grabbed the kids and took off running," one man said

(CNN) People who witnessed the shooting or its aftermath at the Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport Friday described the scene as a "war zone" and "mass hysteria."

Dwayne Dickerson spoke to CNN's Brooke Baldwin live from a supply closet in the airport where he and other frightened travelers were huddled together, hiding.

"We were all here in Terminal 2 at Delta when the shooting started and everybody just scattered. It was mass hysteria," he described. "I jumped over the counter once I realized it was shooting."

"Now, we're kind of in and out, trying to see what's going on, and see when they're going to clear us, and let us...and when it's safe. But now we're hearing this active second shooter," he said.

Authorities later said there was no evidence of another gunman and they believe the shooter, who was taken into custody without incident, acted alone.

Witness says he heard two gunshots before leaving the area https://t.co/LnGjobhAHa — CNN Newsroom (@CNNnewsroom) January 6, 2017

