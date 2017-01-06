Story highlights Santiago lived in Alaska and worked for a security company, an official says

He served in the Puerto Rico National Guard and the Alaska Army National Guard

(CNN) The man suspected of killing five people Friday at Fort Lauderdale's airport has been identified as Esteban Santiago, according to US Sen. Bill Nelson and multiple law enforcement officials.

Santiago has not been charged. Here is what we know about the suspected shooter:

• Santiago flew into Florida on a flight from Alaska and had declared his handgun in a firearms carrying case, law enforcement sources told CNN.

• Upon arriving at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport, he picked up the carrying case at baggage claim, took out the gun and started firing, according to law enforcement sources.

• One source said Santiago went to the bathroom to get the gun out of the case and emerged shooting.

