Fort Lauderdale airport shooting: Suspect in custody, 9 injured

(CNN) At least nine people were injured in a shooting at the Fort Lauderdale airport on Friday, a US official familiar with the incident said. The shooter is in custody, according to the official.

Parts of the airport were apparently evacuated. Aerial footage from CNN affiliates showed large groups of people standing outside on the tarmac.

Airport officials said on Twitter that there is an "ongoing incident" in the baggage claim area of Terminal 2.

Multiple reports on social media -- including tweets from former White House spokesman Ari Fleischer, described the shooting.

I'm at the Ft. Lauderdale Airport. Shots have been fired. Everyone is running. — Ari Fleischer (@AriFleischer) January 6, 2017

Gene Messina had just arrived in Fort Lauderdale on Delta Flight 2012 as people were being evacuated from the terminal.

