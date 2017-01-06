Lake-effect snowstorm slams upstate New York

Story highlights Lake-effect warning remains in effect until Friday afternoon

Meteorologist: Snow comes down at the rate of 3-5 inches per hour

(CNN) A lake-effect snowstorm shut down parts of upstate New York, creating a rush-hour traffic nightmare Thursday for some drivers and leaving students at one elementary school stranded.

In Blasdell, near Buffalo, 28 inches of snow fell -- averaging 4.3 inches an hour for 6.5 hours, according to the National Weather Service.

Drivers caught by fast-falling snow were stuck in traffic for more than five hours on Route 5 on Thursday in Lackawanna, according to CNN affiliate WKBW

The students at Windom Elementary in Orchard Park, a southeast suburb of Buffalo, were finally sent home once the roads cleared late Thursday evening, school officials tweeted.

Earlier in the day clogged roads forced buses to re-route the students back to the school.

