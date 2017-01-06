Story highlights Lake-effect warning remains in effect until Friday afternoon

Meteorologist: Snow comes down at the rate of 3-5 inches per hour

(CNN) Hazardous lake-effect snow shut down parts of upstate New York and even left students at one elementary school in the southeast suburb of Buffalo stranded on Thursday.

In other areas near Buffalo, 28 inches of snow fell in Blasdell, averaging 4.3 inches an hour for 6.5 hours, according to the National Weather Service Buffalo.

The students at Windom Elementary, in Orchard Park, were finally sent home once the roads cleared out late Thursday evening, school officials tweeted.

Earlier in the day clogged roads forced buses to re-route the students back to the school.

"Any buses that have not been able to complete their routes will be going to Windom Elementary," the school had advised on their website.

Read More