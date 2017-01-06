Chris Evert: tennis stars under more pressure

Story highlights Evert: Tennis stars under "more pressure"

(CNN) From John McEnroe's notorious outburst against a line judge at Wimbledon to Nick Kyrgios feebly tapping a serve over the net in anger -- it's not usual to see tennis players lose their cool on the court.

But former world No. 1 Chris Evert -- who won 18 grand slam titles during the 1970s and 80s -- thinks tennis players today are under more pressure than ever before.

"I think right now the game is bigger business," Evert told CNN World Sport."There's more money, there's more media, and there's social media which means you can't do anything in private anymore.

"Everybody knows everything about your life. I think that adds more pressure.

"The players travel with entourages of trainers and coaches and agents. We didn't have that in our day. There was less pressure for sure."