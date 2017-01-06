How to keep Alexa from buying a dollhouse without your OK

Story highlights San Diegans say Amazon's Alexa tried to order dollhouses after report on TV station

(CNN) You might need to shield more than just your child's ears from the news sometimes.

Your Alexa device could be listening as well. Alexa is the digital assistant in Amazon's Echo Dot that reacts to vocal commands.

The problem is that other Alexa devices at homes around San Diego heard Patton say, "I love the little girl, saying 'Alexa ordered me a dollhouse,' " and then tried to do just that.

Watching @GMA and the cutie who ordered a dollhouse thru #Alexa. Our Alexa pipes in and offers up a Kidcraft sparkle mansion. #nothanks — Allison Jeannotte (@allisonjeannott) January 6, 2017

Viewers in the San Diego area started complaining that their devices were ordering unwanted dollhouses.

