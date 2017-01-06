Story highlights Steve Smith played for the Carolina Panthers and Baltimore Ravens in his 16-year career

"I... will no longer be antagonizing defensive backs," he wrote

(CNN) Well played, Steve Smith. Well played.

* slow clap *

After 16 years, the veteran wide receiver -- who played for the Carolina Panthers and Baltimore Ravens -- has called it a career, recently announcing his retirement from the NFL.

But he had one more item of business to wrap up. In classic Steve Smith form, he added a mic drop in his retirement letter to the league.

The legendary trash-talker shared what he wrote on Twitter.

