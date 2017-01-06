Story highlights Raiders to play Texans in wildcard round

(CNN) "Ain't nobody laughing now."

Ice Cube is enjoying this. After years of misery, his beloved Oakland Raiders are finally back in the NFL playoffs.

"All the clowning we had to endure over the last decade -- that's over," the rapper, actor and filmmaker told CNN's World Sport show ahead of Saturday's AFC wildcard round clash with Houston Texans.

"You live for these moments, to get in everybody's faces and let 'em know: 'We back -- the Raiders is back.' It's good to be in this position, and hopefully we can win a couple of playoff games."

The Raiders last reached the playoffs in the 2002-03 season, losing in the Super Bowl, and the third of their titles was another two decades before that.