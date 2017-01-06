Trump calls intelligence briefing on Russian hacking 'constructive'

Story highlights Trump met for over an hour at Trump Tower with nation's top intel officials

Trump issued a statement and said no evidence Russia affected election outcome

Washington (CNN) President-elect Donald Trump said Friday he had a "constructive meeting" with the US's top intelligence officials who briefed him on alleged Russian election-related hacking, but added there was no impact on the results and he didn't directly acknowledge Moscow's responsibility.

"While Russia, China, other countries, outside groups and people are consistently trying to break through the cyber infrastructure of our governmental institutions, businesses and organizations including the Democrat National Committee, there was absolutely no effect on the outcome of the election, including the fact that there was no tampering whatsoever with voting machines," he said in a statement after the meeting.

Trump insisted that hacking did not impact the outcome of the election, which the Intelligence Community has never claimed was the case. And after lawmakers and intelligence officials expressed concern about his denigration of the Intelligence Community, he praised them in his statement.

"I have tremendous respect for the work and service done by the men and women of this community to our great nation," Trump said.

Trump also said he will appoint a team within 90 days to figure out ways to stop foreign hacking.

The United States' most senior intelligence officials briefed Trump on Russian hacking during the election campaign just hours after Trump doubled down on his dismissal of the threat as an artificial and politically driven controversy.

