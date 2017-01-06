Trump: 'She's so tough on me'

(CNN) Never have I had a more surreal experience than covering a presidential candidate who I personally knew. And who happened to be Donald Trump.

I met Trump a number of times in the decade before he announced he would run for president. We'd become acquainted through television and various political events. He once asked that I introduce him when he was giving a speech, which I did. I met and had been on air with his son, Don Jr. When I happened to move into a Trump building in New York, I received a cutting board with my initials engraved in it from the Trump Organization.

We certainly weren't "close," but definitely familiar. Which is why his team undoubtedly trusted me with the embargoed draft of his campaign announcement before he delivered it at Trump Tower. When he didn't actually read from that draft, I knew covering Trump would be ... challenging.

Early on it was clear to me the campaign wasn't going anywhere good. Talk of Mexican rapists, Eisenhower-era immigration policies, Muslim bans and rank sexism was what we'd tried to push out of the party after Mitt Romney's loss in 2012. We wanted to focus instead on the issues that made conservative policies appealing to broad swaths of people -- limited government, fiscal responsibility and a strong national defense.

So I was harsh -- brutal, at times -- swatting at his proposals, his outbursts, his surrogates, in print and on television. The way I saw it, disavowing the man my party seemed most enamored of, who would eventually become its nominee, and whom I knew personally, was awkward. But it was a necessary part of a daily battle for the soul of the conservative movement.

