Transition Tracker: Hot rhetoric and cold feet

Washington (CNN) To close out the first work week of 2017, GOP hand wringing and another POTUS exit interview lead the way. Two more Republican Senators in the last 24 hours are sounding the alarm that repealing Obamacare without a replacement plan in place may not be good for the health of the GOP...much less the country. But will it stop them from voting for a repeal? That may be a step too far. Meanwhile, President Obama says he's ready to give Republicans credit and offer his full support if his political rivals prescribe a better healthcare program.