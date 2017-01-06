Breaking News

Donald Trump's power broker

By Theodore Schleifer, CNN

Updated 6:03 AM ET, Fri January 6, 2017

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

cnnee vo trump y kanye se reunen _00001821
cnnee vo trump y kanye se reunen _00001821

    JUST WATCHED

    Will Kanye perform at Trump's inauguration?

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

(8 Videos)

Will Kanye perform at Trump&#39;s inauguration?

Story highlights

  • Barrack is perhaps the single person closest to the President-elect outside of his immediate family
  • Barrack revealed to CNN the inauguration has raised close to $90 million so far

Washington (CNN)Chase Manhattan Bank had seen enough.

It was 1994 and the land once known as "Trump City" was an embarrassing boondoggle, crumbling at the feet of an erratic namesake who took out $400 million in loans and seemed all too willing to default on more. Chase realtors could not see a path to black for debt king Donald Trump.
    Tom Barrack could.
    "We're going to really, really attack Donald on this and take him down -- or you can help us," one Chase honcho told Barrack, a Los Angeles-based real estate titan with no ties -- beyond friendship -- to the deal. "You're the person who could solve it."
    Over the next seven days before Christmas, Barrack and his lieutenant, Bill Rogers, would jet from New York to Los Angeles, Taiwan, London and Saudi Arabia, begging billionaires to buy the loans and keep the bankers from Trump's throat.
    Read More
    "He nearly killed me that week," Rogers says now, recounting the frenzied middle-of-the-night flights that kept the $4.5 billion West Side Railyards site from being Trump's burial ground. "There's one person in this world who has historically had a non-fighting way of working with Donald -- and being successful."
    Barack Obama is sworn in as the first African-American president of the United States on January 20, 2009.
    Photos:
    Presidential inaugurations and oathsBarack Obama is sworn in as the first African-American president of the United States on January 20, 2009.
    Hide Caption
    1 of 65
    George W. Bush stands next to his wife, Laura, and his two daughters at his second inauguration on January 20, 2005.
    Photos:
    Presidential inaugurations and oathsGeorge W. Bush stands next to his wife, Laura, and his two daughters at his second inauguration on January 20, 2005.
    Hide Caption
    2 of 65
    George W. Bush is sworn in for his first term on January 20, 2001.
    Photos:
    Presidential inaugurations and oathsGeorge W. Bush is sworn in for his first term on January 20, 2001.
    Hide Caption
    3 of 65
    Bill Clinton is sworn in for the second time on January 20, 1997.
    Photos:
    Presidential inaugurations and oathsBill Clinton is sworn in for the second time on January 20, 1997.
    Hide Caption
    4 of 65
    Bill Clinton takes his first inaugural oath on January 20, 1993.
    Photos:
    Presidential inaugurations and oathsBill Clinton takes his first inaugural oath on January 20, 1993.
    Hide Caption
    5 of 65
    Chief Justice William Rehnquist administers the oath of office to President George H. W. Bush on January 20, 1989.
    Photos:
    Presidential inaugurations and oathsChief Justice William Rehnquist administers the oath of office to President George H. W. Bush on January 20, 1989.
    Hide Caption
    6 of 65
    Ronald Reagan is sworn in on January 21, 1985, at the U.S. Capitol for his second term by Supreme Court Chief Justice Warren Burger.
    Photos:
    Presidential inaugurations and oathsRonald Reagan is sworn in on January 21, 1985, at the U.S. Capitol for his second term by Supreme Court Chief Justice Warren Burger.
    Hide Caption
    7 of 65
    Ronald Reagan is sworn in as 40th president of the United States on January 20, 1981.
    Photos:
    Presidential inaugurations and oathsRonald Reagan is sworn in as 40th president of the United States on January 20, 1981.
    Hide Caption
    8 of 65
    Jimmy Carter is sworn in on January 20, 1977.
    Photos:
    Presidential inaugurations and oathsJimmy Carter is sworn in on January 20, 1977.
    Hide Caption
    9 of 65
    Supreme Court Chief Justice Warren Burger swears in Gerald Ford on August 9, 1974, after the resignation of President Richard Nixon.
    Photos:
    Presidential inaugurations and oathsSupreme Court Chief Justice Warren Burger swears in Gerald Ford on August 9, 1974, after the resignation of President Richard Nixon.
    Hide Caption
    10 of 65
    Chief Justice Warren E. Burger administers the oath of office to Richard M. Nixon for his second term at the U.S. Capitol, January 20, 1973.
    Photos:
    Presidential inaugurations and oathsChief Justice Warren E. Burger administers the oath of office to Richard M. Nixon for his second term at the U.S. Capitol, January 20, 1973.
    Hide Caption
    11 of 65
    Richard Nixon takes the oath of office as he is sworn in as the 37th president of the United States on January 20, 1969.
    Photos:
    Presidential inaugurations and oathsRichard Nixon takes the oath of office as he is sworn in as the 37th president of the United States on January 20, 1969.
    Hide Caption
    12 of 65
    Lyndon B. Johnson, left, is sworn in for his second term by Chief Justice Earl Warren on January 20, 1965.
    Photos:
    Presidential inaugurations and oathsLyndon B. Johnson, left, is sworn in for his second term by Chief Justice Earl Warren on January 20, 1965.
    Hide Caption
    13 of 65
    Lyndon B. Johnson takes the oath of office on November 22, 1963, after the assassination of President John F. Kennedy. Kennedy&#39;s widow, Jacqueline, stands at Johnson&#39;s side. U.S. District Judge Sarah T. Hughes swore in Johnson on Air Force One.
    Photos:
    Presidential inaugurations and oathsLyndon B. Johnson takes the oath of office on November 22, 1963, after the assassination of President John F. Kennedy. Kennedy's widow, Jacqueline, stands at Johnson's side. U.S. District Judge Sarah T. Hughes swore in Johnson on Air Force One.
    Hide Caption
    14 of 65
    John F. Kennedy is sworn in on January 20, 1961.
    Photos:
    Presidential inaugurations and oathsJohn F. Kennedy is sworn in on January 20, 1961.
    Hide Caption
    15 of 65
    A crowd gathers outside the U.S. Capitol for Dwight D. Eisenhower&#39;s second inauguration on January 20, 1957.
    Photos:
    Presidential inaugurations and oathsA crowd gathers outside the U.S. Capitol for Dwight D. Eisenhower's second inauguration on January 20, 1957.
    Hide Caption
    16 of 65
    Dwight D. Eisenhower takes the oath of office on January 20, 1953.
    Photos:
    Presidential inaugurations and oathsDwight D. Eisenhower takes the oath of office on January 20, 1953.
    Hide Caption
    17 of 65
    President Harry S. Truman waves to the crowd from a car during a parade after his inauguration speech on January 20, 1949.
    Photos:
    Presidential inaugurations and oathsPresident Harry S. Truman waves to the crowd from a car during a parade after his inauguration speech on January 20, 1949.
    Hide Caption
    18 of 65
    Chief Justice Harlan F. Stone administers the oath of office to Harry S. Truman in the Cabinet Room of the White House on April 12, 1945, after death of President Franklin D. Roosevelt.
    Photos:
    Presidential inaugurations and oathsChief Justice Harlan F. Stone administers the oath of office to Harry S. Truman in the Cabinet Room of the White House on April 12, 1945, after death of President Franklin D. Roosevelt.
    Hide Caption
    19 of 65
    Franklin D. Roosevelt delivers his fourth and final inauguration speech on January 20, 1945. He was the last president allowed to hold more than two terms.
    Photos:
    Presidential inaugurations and oathsFranklin D. Roosevelt delivers his fourth and final inauguration speech on January 20, 1945. He was the last president allowed to hold more than two terms.
    Hide Caption
    20 of 65
    Franklin D. Roosevelt gives his third inaugural address on January 20, 1941.
    Photos:
    Presidential inaugurations and oathsFranklin D. Roosevelt gives his third inaugural address on January 20, 1941.
    Hide Caption
    21 of 65
    Chief Justice Charles Evans Hughes Sr. administers the oath of office to Franklin D. Roosevelt for his second term on January 20, 1937. This marked the first January event; before this, inaugurations were traditionally held in March.
    Photos:
    Presidential inaugurations and oathsChief Justice Charles Evans Hughes Sr. administers the oath of office to Franklin D. Roosevelt for his second term on January 20, 1937. This marked the first January event; before this, inaugurations were traditionally held in March.
    Hide Caption
    22 of 65
    Franklin Delano Roosevelt is sworn in for his first term on March 4, 1933.
    Photos:
    Presidential inaugurations and oathsFranklin Delano Roosevelt is sworn in for his first term on March 4, 1933.
    Hide Caption
    23 of 65
    Herbert Hoover&#39;s inauguration is held on March 4, 1929.
    Photos:
    Presidential inaugurations and oathsHerbert Hoover's inauguration is held on March 4, 1929.
    Hide Caption
    24 of 65
    Calvin Coolidge is sworn in for his second term on March 4, 1925.
    Photos:
    Presidential inaugurations and oathsCalvin Coolidge is sworn in for his second term on March 4, 1925.
    Hide Caption
    25 of 65
    Calvin Coolidge is given the oath of office by his father, Col. John Coolidge, in Plymouth, Vermont, on August 3, 1923, after the death of President Warren G. Harding.
    Photos:
    Presidential inaugurations and oathsCalvin Coolidge is given the oath of office by his father, Col. John Coolidge, in Plymouth, Vermont, on August 3, 1923, after the death of President Warren G. Harding.
    Hide Caption
    26 of 65
    Warren G. Harding is sworn in on March 4, 1921.
    Photos:
    Presidential inaugurations and oathsWarren G. Harding is sworn in on March 4, 1921.
    Hide Caption
    27 of 65
    Soldiers pass the viewing stand during the inaugural ceremony for Woodrow Wilson&#39;s second term on March 4, 1917.
    Photos:
    Presidential inaugurations and oathsSoldiers pass the viewing stand during the inaugural ceremony for Woodrow Wilson's second term on March 4, 1917.
    Hide Caption
    28 of 65
    Woodrow Wilson&#39;s first inauguration was held on March 4, 1913.
    Photos:
    Presidential inaugurations and oathsWoodrow Wilson's first inauguration was held on March 4, 1913.
    Hide Caption
    29 of 65
    William Howard Taft was inaugurated on March 4, 1909.
    Photos:
    Presidential inaugurations and oathsWilliam Howard Taft was inaugurated on March 4, 1909.
    Hide Caption
    30 of 65
    Theodore Roosevelt takes the oath of office for his second term on March 4, 1905.
    Photos:
    Presidential inaugurations and oathsTheodore Roosevelt takes the oath of office for his second term on March 4, 1905.
    Hide Caption
    31 of 65
    Theodore Roosevelt takes the oath of office in Buffalo, New York, on September 14, 1901, after the assassination of President William McKinley.
    Photos:
    Presidential inaugurations and oathsTheodore Roosevelt takes the oath of office in Buffalo, New York, on September 14, 1901, after the assassination of President William McKinley.
    Hide Caption
    32 of 65
    Chief Justice Melville Fuller administers the oath of office to President William McKinley for his second term on March 4, 1901.
    Photos:
    Presidential inaugurations and oathsChief Justice Melville Fuller administers the oath of office to President William McKinley for his second term on March 4, 1901.
    Hide Caption
    33 of 65
    William McKinley takes his first the oath of office on March 4, 1897.
    Photos:
    Presidential inaugurations and oathsWilliam McKinley takes his first the oath of office on March 4, 1897.
    Hide Caption
    34 of 65
    Grover Cleveland&#39;s second inauguration is held on March 4, 1893.
    Photos:
    Presidential inaugurations and oathsGrover Cleveland's second inauguration is held on March 4, 1893.
    Hide Caption
    35 of 65
    Chief Justice Melville W. Fuller administers the oath of office to Benjamin Harrison on the east portico of the U.S. Capitol on March 4, 1889. Harrison served between Cleveland&#39;s two terms.
    Photos:
    Presidential inaugurations and oathsChief Justice Melville W. Fuller administers the oath of office to Benjamin Harrison on the east portico of the U.S. Capitol on March 4, 1889. Harrison served between Cleveland's two terms.
    Hide Caption
    36 of 65
    Grover Cleveland delivers his first inaugural address to the crowd on the east portico of U.S. Capitol on March 4, 1885.
    Photos:
    Presidential inaugurations and oathsGrover Cleveland delivers his first inaugural address to the crowd on the east portico of U.S. Capitol on March 4, 1885.
    Hide Caption
    37 of 65
    New York Supreme Court Justice John R. Brady administers the oath of office to Vice President Chester A. Arthur in a private ceremony in Arthur&#39;s residence in New York on September 20, 1881, after the assassination of President James A. Garfield.
    Photos:
    Presidential inaugurations and oathsNew York Supreme Court Justice John R. Brady administers the oath of office to Vice President Chester A. Arthur in a private ceremony in Arthur's residence in New York on September 20, 1881, after the assassination of President James A. Garfield.
    Hide Caption
    38 of 65
    Chief Justice Morrison R. Waite administers the oath of office to James A. Garfield on the east portico of the U.S. Capitol on March 4, 1881.
    Photos:
    Presidential inaugurations and oathsChief Justice Morrison R. Waite administers the oath of office to James A. Garfield on the east portico of the U.S. Capitol on March 4, 1881.
    Hide Caption
    39 of 65
    Rutherford B. Hayes takes the oath of office from Chief Justice Morrison R. Waite on the east portico of the U.S. Capitol on March 5, 1877.
    Photos:
    Presidential inaugurations and oathsRutherford B. Hayes takes the oath of office from Chief Justice Morrison R. Waite on the east portico of the U.S. Capitol on March 5, 1877.
    Hide Caption
    40 of 65
    Chief Justice Salmon P. Chase administers the oath of office for Ulysses S. Grant&#39;s second term on March 4, 1873.
    Photos:
    Presidential inaugurations and oathsChief Justice Salmon P. Chase administers the oath of office for Ulysses S. Grant's second term on March 4, 1873.
    Hide Caption
    41 of 65
    Ulysses S. Grant takes his first oath of office, administered by Chief Justice Salmon P. Chase, on the east portico of the U.S. Capitol in Washington on March 4, 1869.
    Photos:
    Presidential inaugurations and oathsUlysses S. Grant takes his first oath of office, administered by Chief Justice Salmon P. Chase, on the east portico of the U.S. Capitol in Washington on March 4, 1869.
    Hide Caption
    42 of 65
    Andrew Johnson takes the oath of office from Chief Justice Salmon P. Chase in Washington on April 15, 1865, after the assassination of Abraham Lincoln.
    Photos:
    Presidential inaugurations and oathsAndrew Johnson takes the oath of office from Chief Justice Salmon P. Chase in Washington on April 15, 1865, after the assassination of Abraham Lincoln.
    Hide Caption
    43 of 65
    Abraham Lincoln take the oath of office for the second time on March 4, 1865.
    Photos:
    Presidential inaugurations and oathsAbraham Lincoln take the oath of office for the second time on March 4, 1865.
    Hide Caption
    44 of 65
    The first inauguration of Abraham Lincoln takes place on March 4, 1861.
    Photos:
    Presidential inaugurations and oathsThe first inauguration of Abraham Lincoln takes place on March 4, 1861.
    Hide Caption
    45 of 65
    James Buchanan&#39;s inauguration is held at the U.S. Capitol on March 4, 1857.
    Photos:
    Presidential inaugurations and oathsJames Buchanan's inauguration is held at the U.S. Capitol on March 4, 1857.
    Hide Caption
    46 of 65
    Chief Justice Roger B. Taney administers the oath of office to Franklin Pierce on the east portico of the U.S. Capitol on March 4, 1853.
    Photos:
    Presidential inaugurations and oathsChief Justice Roger B. Taney administers the oath of office to Franklin Pierce on the east portico of the U.S. Capitol on March 4, 1853.
    Hide Caption
    47 of 65
    Millard Fillmore was sworn in on July 10, 1850, after the death of President Zachary Taylor.
    Photos:
    Presidential inaugurations and oathsMillard Fillmore was sworn in on July 10, 1850, after the death of President Zachary Taylor.
    Hide Caption
    48 of 65
    Zachary Taylor is sworn in on March 5, 1849.
    Photos:
    Presidential inaugurations and oathsZachary Taylor is sworn in on March 5, 1849.
    Hide Caption
    49 of 65
    James K. Polk was sworn in on March 4, 1845.
    Photos:
    Presidential inaugurations and oathsJames K. Polk was sworn in on March 4, 1845.
    Hide Caption
    50 of 65
    John Tyler took the oath of office on April 6, 1841, after the death of William Henry Harrison, who died after just 32 days in office.
    Photos:
    Presidential inaugurations and oathsJohn Tyler took the oath of office on April 6, 1841, after the death of William Henry Harrison, who died after just 32 days in office.
    Hide Caption
    51 of 65
    William Henry Harrison took the oath of office on March 4, 1841.
    Photos:
    Presidential inaugurations and oathsWilliam Henry Harrison took the oath of office on March 4, 1841.
    Hide Caption
    52 of 65
    Martin Van Buren was inaugurated on March 4, 1837.
    Photos:
    Presidential inaugurations and oathsMartin Van Buren was inaugurated on March 4, 1837.
    Hide Caption
    53 of 65
    Andrew Jackson was sworn in for his second term on March 4, 1833.
    Photos:
    Presidential inaugurations and oathsAndrew Jackson was sworn in for his second term on March 4, 1833.
    Hide Caption
    54 of 65
    Andrew Jackson was inaugurated for his first term on March 4, 1829, on the east portico of the U.S. Capitol.
    Photos:
    Presidential inaugurations and oathsAndrew Jackson was inaugurated for his first term on March 4, 1829, on the east portico of the U.S. Capitol.
    Hide Caption
    55 of 65
    John Quincy Adams was sworn into office on March 4, 1825.
    Photos:
    Presidential inaugurations and oathsJohn Quincy Adams was sworn into office on March 4, 1825.
    Hide Caption
    56 of 65
    James Monroe was sworn in for his second term on March 4, 1821.
    Photos:
    Presidential inaugurations and oathsJames Monroe was sworn in for his second term on March 4, 1821.
    Hide Caption
    57 of 65
    James Monroe was sworn in for his first term on March 4, 1817.
    Photos:
    Presidential inaugurations and oathsJames Monroe was sworn in for his first term on March 4, 1817.
    Hide Caption
    58 of 65
    James Madison was inaugurated for his second term on March 4, 1813.
    Photos:
    Presidential inaugurations and oathsJames Madison was inaugurated for his second term on March 4, 1813.
    Hide Caption
    59 of 65
    James Madison was sworn in for his first term on March 4, 1809.
    Photos:
    Presidential inaugurations and oathsJames Madison was sworn in for his first term on March 4, 1809.
    Hide Caption
    60 of 65
    Thomas Jefferson was sworn in for his second term on March 4, 1805.
    Photos:
    Presidential inaugurations and oathsThomas Jefferson was sworn in for his second term on March 4, 1805.
    Hide Caption
    61 of 65
    Thomas Jefferson was inaugurated for his first term on March 4, 1801.
    Photos:
    Presidential inaugurations and oathsThomas Jefferson was inaugurated for his first term on March 4, 1801.
    Hide Caption
    62 of 65
    John Adams was inaugurated on March 4, 1797.
    Photos:
    Presidential inaugurations and oathsJohn Adams was inaugurated on March 4, 1797.
    Hide Caption
    63 of 65
    George Washington stands outside his carriage at his second inauguration on March 4, 1793.
    Photos:
    Presidential inaugurations and oathsGeorge Washington stands outside his carriage at his second inauguration on March 4, 1793.
    Hide Caption
    64 of 65
    Sword by his side, George Washington takes his inaugural oath as the first president of the United States on April 30, 1789.
    Photos:
    Presidential inaugurations and oathsSword by his side, George Washington takes his inaugural oath as the first president of the United States on April 30, 1789.
    Hide Caption
    65 of 65
    inaug history 2009 obamainaug history 2005 bushinaug hostory 2001 bushinaug history 1997inaug history 1993 clintoninaug history 1989 bushinaug history 1985 reaganinaug histor 1981 reaganinaug history 1977 carterinaug history 1974 fordinaug history 1973 nixoninaug history 1969 nixoninaug history 1965 johnsoninaug history 1963 johnsoninaug history 1961 jfkinaug history 1957 eisenhowerinaug history 1953 eisenhowerinaug history 1949 trumaninaug history 1945 trumaninaug history 1945inaug history 1941 Rooseveltinaug history 1937 rooseveltinaug history 1933 fdrinaug history 1929 hooverianug history 1925 coolidgeinaug history 1923 coolidgeinaug history 1921inaug history 1917 wilsoninaug history 1913 wilsoninaug history 1909 taftinaug history 1905 rooseveltinaug history 1901 rooseveltinaug history 1901 mckinleyinaug history 1897 mckinleyinaug history 1893 clevelandinaug history 1889 harrisoninaug history 1885 clevelandinaug history 1881 arthurinaug history 1881 garfieldinaug history 1877 hayesinaug history 1873 grantinaug history 1869 grant1865 johnsoninaug history 1865 lincolninaug history 1861 lincolninaug history 1857 buchananinaug history 1853 pierceinaug history 1850 fillmoreinaug history 1849 taylorinaug history 1845 polkinaug history 1841 tylerinaug history 1841 harrisoninaug history 1837 van bureninaug history 1833 jacksoninaug history 1829 jacksoninaug history 1825 adamsinaug history 1821 monroeinaug history 1817 monroeinaug history 1813 madisoninaug history 1809 madisoninaug history 1805 jeffersoninaug history 1801 jeffersoninaug history 1797 adamsinaug history 1793 washingtoninaug history 01 washington
    Two decades later, that lifesaver is playing his most prominent role yet. Barrack is overseeing Trump's inauguration in two weeks -- a project that has so far raised close to $90 million. Once the festivities are over, Barrack, 69, is poised to wield enormous influence in Trump's Washington as the person perhaps closest to the new president outside of his immediate family.
    Donald Trump's fight with America's spies
    Over the next four years, a dozen people close to Barrack and Trump observed in interviews, Barrack is almost certain to reprise the middleman job he played during that West Side crisis -- as an inimitable powerbroker to the set of elites desperate to control him, and as a calming guardrail to the man who doesn't want to be controlled.
    "Most of the people around him are all vying for his attention, his acknowledgment or his approval," Barrack said during an interview this week at Washington's new Trump International Hotel, where he is recognized by name by staff and well-wishers who interrupt him with meeting or favor requests for Trump's team.
    That's his life these days: "It's like being the concierge or the sommelier of choice."

    Unlikely surrogate

    With the 6-foot-2 build of a shooting guard and the aphorisms of an inspirational speaker, Barrack admits he is not the likeliest Trump surrogate. With his refined, almost patrician image and the sensibilities of a Renaissance Man, the Arabic-speaking Barrack cuts a striking visage in the populist orbit that is ushering Trump to the White House.
    But friends and rivals alike note that Barrack, with a net worth of $1 billion and a network that includes Qatari princes and France's Nicolas Sarkozy, offers something that so few of the people battling for Trump's ear today can match: trust that, as his financial peer, he looks out for no one but Trump.
    It is a friendship forged in both the tumble of deals gone awry and the triumph of a shocking political upset. At every turn over the last two years, when Trump found himself against the world, Barrack on the other end of the line, dispensing frank truths while pleading to the offended that Trump meant no harm.
    Who's in Trump's Cabinet?
    When scores of women emerged to allege sexual misconduct by Trump this past October, Barrack asked him to write down what exactly made him upset in private, and at the same time promised to vouch for his integrity in public. When in need of a way to soften his image with Mexico, Barrack encouraged Trump to take a last-minute secret trip to Mexico and show he could blunt his rhetoric on the world stage. And when Muslim monarchs rang alarm bells at a policy meant to forbid their 1.6 billion adherents from immigrating to the US, Barrack urged Trump to retool his abrasive posture -- while back-channeling soothing words to his own Rolodex.
    President-elect Donald Trump stands with legendary boxing promoter Don King after meeting at Trump&#39;s Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, Florida, on Wednesday, December 28. Trump and King &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2016/12/29/politics/don-king-donald-trump-meeting-peace/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;met to discuss&lt;/a&gt; the relationship between Israel and the United States.
    Photos: In transition: President-elect Trump
    President-elect Donald Trump stands with legendary boxing promoter Don King after meeting at Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, Florida, on Wednesday, December 28. Trump and King met to discuss the relationship between Israel and the United States.
    Hide Caption
    1 of 24
    Trump attends a meeting with Steve Bannon, chief White House strategist and senior counselor, at his Mar-a-Lago resort on Wednesday, December 21. Trump &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2016/12/31/politics/donald-trump-new-years-eve/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;spent the holidays in Mar-a-Lago.&lt;/a&gt;
    Photos: In transition: President-elect Trump
    Trump attends a meeting with Steve Bannon, chief White House strategist and senior counselor, at his Mar-a-Lago resort on Wednesday, December 21. Trump spent the holidays in Mar-a-Lago.
    Hide Caption
    2 of 24
    Trump spokeswoman Kellyanne Conway talks to the press in the lobby of Trump Tower in New York on Thursday, December 15. Conway, who was Trump&#39;s campaign manager, &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2016/12/22/politics/donald-trump-kellyanne-conway-counselor/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;will work in his administration&lt;/a&gt; as &quot;counselor to the president,&quot; it was announced on Thursday, December 22.
    Photos: In transition: President-elect Trump
    Trump spokeswoman Kellyanne Conway talks to the press in the lobby of Trump Tower in New York on Thursday, December 15. Conway, who was Trump's campaign manager, will work in his administration as "counselor to the president," it was announced on Thursday, December 22.
    Hide Caption
    3 of 24
    Trump, right, &lt;a href=&quot;http://money.cnn.com/2016/12/14/technology/trump-tech-summit-silicon-valley/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;meets with technology executives&lt;/a&gt; in New York on Wednesday, December 14. From left are Jeff Bezos, chief executive officer of Amazon; Larry Page, chief executive officer of Google&#39;s parent company Alphabet; Sheryl Sandberg, chief operating officer of Facebook; and Vice President-elect Mike Pence. The three main areas discussed were jobs, immigration and China, according to a source briefed on the meeting.
    Photos: In transition: President-elect Trump
    Trump, right, meets with technology executives in New York on Wednesday, December 14. From left are Jeff Bezos, chief executive officer of Amazon; Larry Page, chief executive officer of Google's parent company Alphabet; Sheryl Sandberg, chief operating officer of Facebook; and Vice President-elect Mike Pence. The three main areas discussed were jobs, immigration and China, according to a source briefed on the meeting.
    Hide Caption
    4 of 24
    Three of Trump&#39;s children -- from left, Donald Jr., Ivanka and Eric -- attend the meeting with tech leaders on December 14.
    Photos: In transition: President-elect Trump
    Three of Trump's children -- from left, Donald Jr., Ivanka and Eric -- attend the meeting with tech leaders on December 14.
    Hide Caption
    5 of 24
    Trump, Pence and House Speaker Paul Ryan wave during an event in West Allis, Wisconsin, on Tuesday, December 13. &quot;He&#39;s like a fine wine,&quot; Trump said of Ryan at &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2016/12/13/politics/donald-trump-paul-ryan-wisconsin-thank-you-tour/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;the rally,&lt;/a&gt; which was part of his &quot;thank you&quot; tour to states that helped him win the election. &quot;Every day that goes by, I get to appreciate his genius more and more.&quot;
    Photos: In transition: President-elect Trump
    Trump, Pence and House Speaker Paul Ryan wave during an event in West Allis, Wisconsin, on Tuesday, December 13. "He's like a fine wine," Trump said of Ryan at the rally, which was part of his "thank you" tour to states that helped him win the election. "Every day that goes by, I get to appreciate his genius more and more."
    Hide Caption
    6 of 24
    Trump and rapper Kanye West speak to the press after &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2016/12/13/politics/kanye-west-donald-trump-trump-tower/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;meeting at Trump Tower&lt;/a&gt; in New York on December 13. Trump called West a &quot;good man&quot; and told journalists that they have been &quot;friends for a long time.&quot; West later tweeted that he met with Trump to discuss &quot;multicultural issues.&quot;
    Photos: In transition: President-elect Trump
    Trump and rapper Kanye West speak to the press after meeting at Trump Tower in New York on December 13. Trump called West a "good man" and told journalists that they have been "friends for a long time." West later tweeted that he met with Trump to discuss "multicultural issues."
    Hide Caption
    7 of 24
    Trump &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2016/12/13/politics/rick-perry-energy-secretary/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;selected&lt;/a&gt; former Texas Gov. Rick Perry, right, to be his nominee for energy secretary, which would make Perry the head of an agency he once suggested he would eliminate. Trump and &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2016/11/19/politics/donald-trump-mitt-romney-secretary-of-state/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;his transition team&lt;/a&gt; are in the process of filling high-level positions for the new administration.
    Photos: In transition: President-elect Trump
    Trump selected former Texas Gov. Rick Perry, right, to be his nominee for energy secretary, which would make Perry the head of an agency he once suggested he would eliminate. Trump and his transition team are in the process of filling high-level positions for the new administration.
    Hide Caption
    8 of 24
    Trump has tapped ExxonMobil CEO Rex Tillerson &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2016/12/12/politics/donald-trump-rex-tillerson-secretary-of-state-exxonmobil-ceo/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;to serve as secretary of state,&lt;/a&gt; the transition team announced December 13. Tillerson, seen here at a conference in 2015, has no formal foreign-policy experience, but he has built close relationships with many world leaders by closing massive deals across Eurasia and the Middle East on behalf of the world&#39;s largest energy company.
    Photos: In transition: President-elect Trump
    Trump has tapped ExxonMobil CEO Rex Tillerson to serve as secretary of state, the transition team announced December 13. Tillerson, seen here at a conference in 2015, has no formal foreign-policy experience, but he has built close relationships with many world leaders by closing massive deals across Eurasia and the Middle East on behalf of the world's largest energy company.
    Hide Caption
    9 of 24
    Trump waves during the Army-Navy football game, which was played in Baltimore on Saturday, December 10.
    Photos: In transition: President-elect Trump
    Trump waves during the Army-Navy football game, which was played in Baltimore on Saturday, December 10.
    Hide Caption
    10 of 24
    Betsy DeVos, &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2016/11/23/politics/betsy-devos-picked-for-education-secretary/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Trump&#39;s pick for education secretary,&lt;/a&gt; speaks during an event in Grand Rapids, Michigan, on Friday, December 9.
    Photos: In transition: President-elect Trump
    Betsy DeVos, Trump's pick for education secretary, speaks during an event in Grand Rapids, Michigan, on Friday, December 9.
    Hide Caption
    11 of 24
    Trump shakes hands with Iowa Gov. Terry Branstad at an event in Des Moines, Iowa, on Thursday, December 8. Trump &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2016/12/07/politics/terry-branstad-ambassador-china/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;re-introduced Branstad&lt;/a&gt; as his pick for US ambassador to China.
    Photos: In transition: President-elect Trump
    Trump shakes hands with Iowa Gov. Terry Branstad at an event in Des Moines, Iowa, on Thursday, December 8. Trump re-introduced Branstad as his pick for US ambassador to China.
    Hide Caption
    12 of 24
    Trump greets retired Marine Gen. James Mattis at a rally in Fayetteville, North Carolina, on Tuesday, December 6. Trump said &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2016/12/01/politics/james-mattis-trump-secretary-of-defense/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;he will nominate Mattis&lt;/a&gt; as his defense secretary.
    Photos: In transition: President-elect Trump
    Trump greets retired Marine Gen. James Mattis at a rally in Fayetteville, North Carolina, on Tuesday, December 6. Trump said he will nominate Mattis as his defense secretary.
    Hide Caption
    13 of 24
    Trump speaks to members of the media at Trump Tower in New York on December 6.
    Photos: In transition: President-elect Trump
    Trump speaks to members of the media at Trump Tower in New York on December 6.
    Hide Caption
    14 of 24
    Trump visits the Carrier air-conditioning company in Indianapolis on Thursday, December 1. &lt;a href=&quot;http://money.cnn.com/2016/12/01/news/companies/donald-trump-carrier-jobs/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Carrier announced&lt;/a&gt; that it had reached a deal with Trump and Vice President-elect Mike Pence, who is currently governor of Indiana, to keep about 1,000 of 1,400 jobs at its Indianapolis plant rather than move them to Mexico. The Carrier plant had been a theme of Trump&#39;s campaign promise to prevent more jobs from being outsourced to other countries.
    Photos: In transition: President-elect Trump
    Trump visits the Carrier air-conditioning company in Indianapolis on Thursday, December 1. Carrier announced that it had reached a deal with Trump and Vice President-elect Mike Pence, who is currently governor of Indiana, to keep about 1,000 of 1,400 jobs at its Indianapolis plant rather than move them to Mexico. The Carrier plant had been a theme of Trump's campaign promise to prevent more jobs from being outsourced to other countries.
    Hide Caption
    15 of 24
    Trump, left, and former Massachusetts Gov. Mitt Romney &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2016/11/29/politics/donald-trump-mitt-romney-jean-georges/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;share a meal in New York&lt;/a&gt; on Tuesday, November 29. Romney was reportedly in the running for secretary of state.
    Photos: In transition: President-elect Trump
    Trump, left, and former Massachusetts Gov. Mitt Romney share a meal in New York on Tuesday, November 29. Romney was reportedly in the running for secretary of state.
    Hide Caption
    16 of 24
    Trump waves to a crowd at The New York Times building after meeting with some of the newspaper&#39;s reporters, editors and columnists on Tuesday, November 22. &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2016/11/22/politics/takeaways-donald-trump-new-york-times-meeting/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Six takeaways from the meeting&lt;/a&gt;
    Photos: In transition: President-elect Trump
    Trump waves to a crowd at The New York Times building after meeting with some of the newspaper's reporters, editors and columnists on Tuesday, November 22. Six takeaways from the meeting
    Hide Caption
    17 of 24
    Trump is flanked by Pence, left, and Romney after a meeting in Bedminster Township, New Jersey, on Saturday, November 19.
    Photos: In transition: President-elect Trump
    Trump is flanked by Pence, left, and Romney after a meeting in Bedminster Township, New Jersey, on Saturday, November 19.
    Hide Caption
    18 of 24
    &quot;60 Minutes&quot; correspondent Lesley Stahl &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2016/11/13/politics/donald-trump-60-minutes-first-interview/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;interviews Trump and his family&lt;/a&gt; at his New York home on Friday, November 11. It was Trump&#39;s first television interview since the election.
    Photos: In transition: President-elect Trump
    "60 Minutes" correspondent Lesley Stahl interviews Trump and his family at his New York home on Friday, November 11. It was Trump's first television interview since the election.
    Hide Caption
    19 of 24
    House Speaker Paul Ryan shows Trump and his wife, Melania, the Speaker&#39;s Balcony at the US Capitol on Thursday, November 10.
    Photos: In transition: President-elect Trump
    House Speaker Paul Ryan shows Trump and his wife, Melania, the Speaker's Balcony at the US Capitol on Thursday, November 10.
    Hide Caption
    20 of 24
    Ryan listens as Trump speaks to the press at the US Capitol on November 10. Trump &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2016/11/10/politics/donald-trump-paul-ryan-meeting/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;talked about his eagerness to join forces with Ryan&lt;/a&gt; to begin implementing new policies.
    Photos: In transition: President-elect Trump
    Ryan listens as Trump speaks to the press at the US Capitol on November 10. Trump talked about his eagerness to join forces with Ryan to begin implementing new policies.
    Hide Caption
    21 of 24
    Trump walks with his wife and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell after a meeting at the US Capitol on November 10.
    Photos: In transition: President-elect Trump
    Trump walks with his wife and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell after a meeting at the US Capitol on November 10.
    Hide Caption
    22 of 24
    Trump shakes hands with President Barack Obama following &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2016/11/10/politics/donald-trump-obama-paul-ryan-washington/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;a meeting in the Oval Office&lt;/a&gt; on November 10. Obama told his successor that he wanted him to succeed and would do everything he could to ensure a smooth transition.
    Photos: In transition: President-elect Trump
    Trump shakes hands with President Barack Obama following a meeting in the Oval Office on November 10. Obama told his successor that he wanted him to succeed and would do everything he could to ensure a smooth transition.
    Hide Caption
    23 of 24
    Trump delivers his acceptance speech during his election night event at the New York Hilton Midtown hotel on Wednesday, November 9.
    Photos: In transition: President-elect Trump
    Trump delivers his acceptance speech during his election night event at the New York Hilton Midtown hotel on Wednesday, November 9.
    Hide Caption
    24 of 24
    Donald Trump Don King 1228Donald Trump Steve Bannon 1221Kellyanne Conway Trump Tower 1215 RESTRICTEDSilicon Valley Trump Ivanka Eric Donald 1214 RESTRICTEDTrump Ryan Pence RESTRICTEDTrump Kanye 121301 rick perry trump tower 121201 rex tillerson FILE24 week in politics 1210trump devos trump branstad - RESTRICTEDtrum mattis 1206Trump speaks to media 1206trump carrier 1201trump romneyTrump New York Times05 President elect Trump03 President elect Trump RESTRICTED06 President elect Trump07 President elect Trump04 President elect Trump02 President elect Trump01 President elect Trump
    By now, word of his influence has gotten around: Barrack serves as the connective fiber between his elite circles and the insular, Breitbart-infused Trump Tower. He brokered a meeting on climate change between Leonardo DiCaprio and the President-elect, and fields phone calls and emails from worried investors and ambassadors seeking reassurances from the next leader of the free world: "Tell me we're going to be OK," they implore Barrack.
    In a city full of lobbyists eager to play connector, it is the cabal of longtime Trump associates -- from Barrack to Roger Stone to Carl Icahn -- who are the new set of Washington greasers.
    "The way it used to be, you go to a lobbyist, you pay the lobbyist a bunch of money, and he takes care of politics," said Gary Winnick, a close friend to Trump and Barrack who now spends much of his time making similar introductions.
    But Trump campaigned vigorously against the lobbyist culture, and would care for something different, Winnick stressed.
    "Tom was there when Donald was getting his a-- kicked in the 80s and 90s," he said. "I don't think Donald has ever forgotten that."

    Born to immigrants

    Born to immigrants who owned a tiny Lebanese grocery store, Barrack made his fortune in distressed assets, or what he saw as low-risk, high-reward properties desperate for rehabilitation. He and Trump argued, bartered and caroused together. Barrack now fondly remembers deals where Trump "took me to the cleaners."
    Will Kanye perform at Trump&#39;s inauguration?
    cnnee vo trump y kanye se reunen _00001821

      JUST WATCHED

      Will Kanye perform at Trump's inauguration?

    Replay
    More Videos ...

    MUST WATCH

    Will Kanye perform at Trump's inauguration? 06:04
    And over time, the two indulged in elements of celebritydom: Trump as a fixture of the New York socialite scene; Barrack as an investor in Hollywood film companies and as a Mr. Fix It for distressed celebrities -- he is credited with saving Michael Jackson's Neverland Ranch, and counts Rob Lowe as one of his best friends.
    But it was in the 1990s when Trump grew attached to Barrack, born just a year after him and with the emotional composure that even Trump's allies say he lacks. Over the years, the two would share tales of their marital struggles, friends say, and bond over their moments as classic tough guys.
    "They used to like to arm wrestle together," cracked Doug Manchester, a longtime Barrack pal. "Not literally -- but maybe."
    The stories are ripped from movies: When two intimidating men barreled down Park Avenue one spring day after pick-pocketing a woman's purse, Rogers recalls, Barrack delivered a rugby tackle he learned in college and held one of them down for 20 minutes. Soon after, the other culprit's half-dozen friends socked him in the nose, spilling blood over his cream-colored suit.
    Trump deposed in hotel dispute
    "He's a man. He falls off horses going full speed, surfs waves. He's a stud," Laird Hamilton, a well-known professional surfer in Hawaii who rides aggressive waves with Barrack, said from his boat in Hanalei Bay. "We like the feeling of challenging the impossible."
    Barrack, many of his associates recounted, offers an eclectic spin on the quintessential "guy's guy." He jeers friends when they appear out of shape at the gym, but has chosen competitive polo -- not Trump's golf game -- as his sport of choice. He drinks alcohol, but grows his own wine at a 1,300-acre ranch he built near Santa Barbara, California, and spends his summers lavishly near Cannes in the French Riviera.
    His aggression doesn't extend to politics. A moderate Republican, Barrack has little interest in partisan combat and said he was occasionally dispirited by Trump's most corrosive rhetoric.
    His extemporaneous prime-time speech at last summer's Republican National Convention -- most memorable for awkwardly deeming his speech preceding that of Trump's daughter to be the "anchovy on Ivanka's caesar salad" -- featured another surprising moment. He told the crowd of Republican activists, who had encouraged speakers all week to "lock her up," that he had nothing negative whatsoever to say about Hillary Clinton.
    "Donald used Tom at the beginning to bounce ideas off of him. Tom didn't get into it for political reasons," said Nick Ribis, a top Trump casino executive who later worked for Barrack. Ribis marvels at how the two personalities co-existed. "Egos tend to get in the way — jealousy and egos. It wasn't that way with Donald and Tom."
    Despite his total lack of political experience, Barrack volunteered to hold Trump's first major fundraiser at his home, raising $7 million in a show of force that attendees at the head table describe as an emotional moment for the old friends. Some associates recall having never once before heard Barrack discuss politics before that evening.
    The soft-spoken Barrack describes the campaign as his own personal metamorphosis.
    "This is where I come from. That's me," Barrack, now the head of a $60 billion company, Colony Capital, said he thought as he soaked in Trump crowds across the country. "This is more me than the me now."

    Fundraising stumbles

    Barrack's adventure in cash-collecting was not without stumbles. Trump fundraisers say he dropped off the map after that event and for most of the campaign. And despite broadcasting widely that a super PAC he helped organize, Rebuilding America Now, had made a splash and took in $32 million this summer, that money was slow to materialize -- if it did at all. Barrack, over-extended and overwhelmed by looming campaign finance restrictions on what he'd be able to legally discuss with Trump, suddenly distanced himself from the group, which never lived up to its hype as Barrack watched Trump be massively outspent on television for nearly the entire race.
    Part of the trouble was that despite Barrack's place in the firmament of high society, sources said, he offered none of traditional fundraising relationships that Trump desperately needed. He knew nothing of the network assembled by Charles and David Koch, and though he scored a meeting with Las Vegas casino magnate Sheldon Adelson and his wife, he was unable to secure his confidence and a donation to his super PAC.
    Trump's spiritual adviser, Paula White, fires back at critics
    The inauguration grants him something of a path to fundraising redemption. This time, Barrack won a $5 million check from the Adelsons, according to a person familiar with the donation. Barrack now talks to Trump every day about the ceremony, and it's that confidence of the President-elect that inauguration planners say gives him wide latitude over every last detail of the day, which will emphasize the military and "inclusiveness" rather than the traditional focus on celebrities.
    And for all Trump's fundraising struggles during the campaign, the inauguration is surprisingly well funded. The $90 million figure revealed to CNN came in large part from what Barrack called "a lot of low-hanging fruit" from Trump gadflies eager to make amends for their past stinginess.
    "Many of the establishment Republicans who were not involved in Trump Victory have now unified," said Elliott Broidy, one of the Trump campaign's most elite fundraisers and a vice chair of the Inaugural Committee. "That can be credited to Tom doing a phenomenal job articulating our President-elect's vision."
    He expects to keep at it well after the ceremony concludes. While Barrack has leaned into his role as Trump's filter to the outside world, he still dreams of an even bigger role. Perpetually sleepless and rarely in the same city for multiple nights, Barrack envisions himself making frequent trips to the Middle East on behalf of the administration's interests. He is already calling upon his far-flung network to help place US ambassadors in capitals overseas.
    But as Trump loyalists know, there is always the looming danger of overplaying your hand in Trump World. It's a lesson that Washington is soon to learn.
    "There's nobody bigger in Donald's eyes than Donald -- and don't try to compete with that," warns Winnick. "I'm not sure everybody else knows that, but Tom does."