A question of judgment

(CNN) When I arrived for an interview with Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg in her Supreme Court chambers on July 11, I knew she already had expressed general exasperation with presidential candidate Donald Trump and was seeing some backlash in the media.

I wondered if she might have second thoughts about being so candid or, alternatively, if she might elaborate to me about her concerns.

She seized the second option.

"He's a faker," she said when I asked about her opposition. "He has no consistency about him. He says whatever comes into his head at the moment. He really has an ego."

Justice Ginsburg typically speaks slowly, with long pauses between sentences. But there was no pausing on the subject of Trump as we sat in her oak-paneled chambers, filled with family photos, mementos of her legal milestones and contemporary artwork.

Read More