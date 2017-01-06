A failure to see the obvious

(CNN) Michael Steel slipped quietly into CNN's nearly empty, makeshift Manchester, New Hampshire, bureau looking equal parts exhausted and relieved. Pulling off his winter coat on that freezing February morning, the then-bearded veteran GOP operative shook my hand and exhaled for a minute, gathering himself before a television appearance.

Jeb Bush, Steel's boss and the former governor of Florida, had finished fourth in New Hampshire's crucial first-in-the-nation primary. It was, to borrow Jon Huntsman's infamous 2012 phrase, "a ticket to ride" further in the campaign. Steel was frustrated that Bush had been edged out for third place by Sen. Ted Cruz of Texas. But South Carolina was next up, and Bush was well positioned there, he said.

I nodded knowingly. "Definitely," I replied. "Big night for you guys. Sets you up well for your South Carolina move."

This, of course, couldn't have been more wrong. There would be no "South Carolina move." Bush would be out of the race -- and Steel out of his job as a top adviser -- just 10 days later.

But my error did not come about because Steel was spinning me (though, as a top-notch communications guy, there was most certainly an element of that). Instead, Steel and I were caught in the same vortex, a trap in which we assumed that the absurdity of the previous six months simply had to end at some point. Normalcy would eventually take over. Campaigns with actual strategies, ground operations and a grasp of election fundamentals would eventually take over. Sanity, in other words, would return.

