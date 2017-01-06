Peeking behind the curtain as GOP loyalties shift to Trump

(CNN) The Republican National Convention was a rollercoaster ride from the outset. On Monday, we witnessed an open revolt on the convention floor — an unsuccessful last-ditch attempt to thwart Trump's nomination. By Tuesday, it was clear an effort to put Sen. Ted Cruz's name into nomination had sputtered out.

And, of course, there was all the side drama. Melania Trump's plagiarized convention speech. A (successful) effort to sneak Donald Trump's second wife, Marla Maples, into the convention via a loading dock so she wouldn't appear in the Trump family box but could still watch her daughter, Tiffany Trump, deliver a speech. And a very public feud between Trump's then-campaign chairman, Paul Manafort, and his ousted campaign manager, Corey Lewandowski.

Amid all the madness, delegates made it official Tuesday evening: Trump was the Republican nominee for president.

The GOP handwringing would continue for months, of course, but by Wednesday night, delegates were beginning to shed their somber hold-your-nose-and-vote-for-Trump attitudes and embrace the party atmosphere. It finally felt festive!

But it was the mayhem that unfolded late Wednesday evening that made me realize that the party — however begrudgingly — had indeed accepted Trump.

