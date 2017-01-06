Birth of a meme

(CNN) Though I spent more than two and a half years covering Hillary Clinton, the most memorable moment of this campaign actually came while I was interviewing Michael Cohen, the Trump Organization's lawyer. I was filling in for Wolf Blitzer on CNN's "The Situation Room" about three months before the election, on the day Donald Trump brought in new campaign management.

I introduced Cohen and then asked him what the shakeup meant. He was apoplectic that I characterized it as such, so I tried another avenue, saying a campaign reorganization would make sense since Hillary Clinton was leading Trump in the polls.

"You say it's not a shakeup, but you guys are down ..."

"Says who?" Cohen interrupted.

"The polls," I replied, puzzled. "Most of them? All of them."

Read More