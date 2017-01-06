Obamas to host one final White House bash

Story highlights The event will be celebrity-filled

The last major bash held in the White House: Obama's 55th birthday party in August

(CNN) Their East Room parties have been known to stretch into the wee hours of the morning, and on Friday, the Obamas plan to wrap up their term in similar fashion, hosting celebrities and friends for a final blowout.

"It's something that they've done in the past and something I anticipate they're going to do again tomorrow," White House Press Secretary Josh Earnest said Thursday, confirming speculation about a major bash in the works for Friday night.

"Over the years, the President and first lady have on occasion -- not frequently, but on occasion -- they've hosted parties at the White House for their friends," Earnest said. "And I anticipate this will be the last one that they have. They've got some packing to do."

A source with knowledge of the Obamas' party plans said the event will be celebrity-filled, including famous friends, supporters, and donors. The source expected the fete to stretch in the early morning hours.

A final guest list wasn't known. But on Twitter, Chance the Rapper -- who Obama has cited as one of his favorite artists -- wrote he was "Bout to fly 21 hours to DC to bid farewell to the greatest president in US history."

