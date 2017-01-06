Michelle Obama delivers her final speech as first lady

Story highlights In her time at the White House, Mrs. Obama has championed education, fitness, and military families

(CNN) After eight years of garden harvests, dance performances, and awards ceremonies, First Lady Michelle Obama delivers her final set of formal remarks at the White House on Friday.

The event honoring the 2017 School Counselor of the Year comes exactly two weeks before President-elect Donald Trump assumes office.

The ceremony, which Obama initiated in 2015, is meant to highlight high school counselors who have demonstrated leadership skills. It's part of her "Reach Higher" program to promote higher education.

In her time at the White House, Obama has championed education, fitness, and military families, often using the East Room or the South Lawn to speak out on her chosen topics.

She's also hosted musical and theater performances at the White House, inviting students from Washington schools to partake in cultural events they may not have otherwise experienced.

