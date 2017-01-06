The challenge of covering Trump

(CNN) Here's a confession: I was present at the creation. Donald Trump rode down his golden escalator to announce his candidacy about 11 a.m., June 16, 2015. After 45 minutes of rambling divisiveness that included some of his early hits -- introducing "Make America Great Again," boasting about his wealth and calling Mexicans "rapists" -- I was slack-jawed and ready to do post-game commentary on CNN.

My on-air reaction to the man who would be the GOP nominee? "This is a reality TV show star trying to run to pump up his profile even more because he is drunk on pure ego." At the end of this surreal and unprecedented election, this still sounds about right to me.

The media came under a lot of criticism for underestimating Trump and dismissing his supporters. I always believed he could do well in the primaries. After all, the GOP had been systematically excommunicating its center-right, leaving it susceptible to a hostile takeover from conservative populists who for decades had been pained by economic and cultural change. They weren't in the mood for a moderate candidate wielding thoughtful policies that could unite the nation. They were ready to fall in love with a defiantly un-PC celebrity strongman.

We'd seen Trump's political stripes when he was cheerleading the birther conspiracy theory four years earlier. There was little reason to think that he'd suddenly discover a political conscience or deep policy chops. But I mistakenly thought that a master marketer who'd been obsessed with cultivating the press for decades would try to win over the media. Instead, Trump decided to declare war on journalists.

The Daily Beast got an early taste of the Trump team's tactics the month after his announcement, when reporter Tim Mak called Michael Cohen, special counsel to the Trump Organization, to ask about a long-forgotten deposition from Trump's first divorce. In it, Trump's first wife, Ivana, accused him of making her feel "violated" during sex at the end of their marriage and used the word "rape" to describe one incident in 1989, according to "Lost Tycoon: The Many Lives of Donald J. Trump," by Harry Hurt III. She later retracted the allegation and, during the campaign, said the story was "totally without merit."

Read More