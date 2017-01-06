Conway: Stop trying to 'delegitimize' Trump victory

Story highlights Conway: Trump got elected in part because people want a tougher leader

(CNN) Donald Trump adviser Kellyanne Conway on Friday rejected the intelligence community's assessment that Russia meddled in the 2016 election, saying "conclusive evidence" has not yet been provided to the President-elect.

"Remember, the moment you mention Russian hacking and the election, the same sentence, you know what the impression is for a lot of the viewers," she told CNN's Chris Cuomo in a contentious interview on CNN's "New Day."

Trump's former campaign adviser also said Hillary Clinton's team continues to suggest that Russia wanted Trump to beat the Democratic presidential nominee.

"I really believe that there are those out there who are trying to delegitimize his presidency, review the election results, and you know it," she said.

US intelligence agencies have consistently said they have evidence showing the Russian government attempted to influence the 2016 president election through cyberhacking.

