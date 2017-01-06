Classic Joe Biden

(CNN) My request to interview Vice President Joe Biden had been outstanding for almost a year when, in the final days of the 2016 campaign, I was offered 15 minutes with him, one-to-one. The date was October 28, 11 days before Election Day. My choices were to travel either to Duluth, Minnesota, or to St. Louis. I decided to "meet him in St. Louie."

The timing seemed perfect. Biden had just called out Donald Trump, old school: "I wish we were in high school -- I could take him behind the gym. That's what I wish." Trump responded in kind: "I'd love that. I'd love that. Mr. Tough Guy."

I intended to revisit that spat. But the night before the interview, my focus shifted. Politico reported that Hillary Clinton's transition team had put Biden's name at the top of a list of potential secretaries of state. That seemed like perfect fodder. Unfortunately, Friday morning, a reporter in Duluth got Biden on the record saying he was not interested. Now I was scrambling for a focus, and the calling out of Trump seemed stale.

Then came a divine intervention. The interview was scheduled for 5 p.m. backstage at the Pageant, a historic theater at which Biden was appearing at a rally for Missouri Senate candidate Jason Kander. Early that afternoon, FBI Director James Comey sent shockwaves through the election when he alerted Congress that agents were reviewing newfound emails from Clinton's time as secretary of state. I crossed my fingers and hoped no one would ask Biden about Comey before me.

The veep ran about 90 minutes late. I waited in a small dressing room. CNN producers covered the mirrors with black bed sheets from Walmart and installed an American flag, which would appear over the vice president's right shoulder. Finally he arrived, and we chatted for 20 minutes. There was one key exchange:

