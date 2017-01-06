Four decades later, another battle of the sexes

(CNN) For those of us old enough to remember 1973, the 2016 presidential debates had a very familiar feel.

As always, there was the saturation coverage, the sense that the world was watching. There was the intensity of the moment, the knowledge that the stakes could not have been higher.

There also was something new: A woman sharing the national stage with a man.

On September 26, 2016, Hillary Clinton debated Donald Trump for the first time.

All I could think of was September 20, 1973.

