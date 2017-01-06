(CNN) Gaslighting — malicious actions taken to make others question reality — is a term that firmly entered the public consciousness during the 2016 election. And on the morning of March 25, I was gaslit on live television for all to see.

In one surreal moment, a supporter of Donald Trump's campaign confronted me on CNN with a National Enquirer story about sexual affairs. There wasn't a shred of evidence connecting me to the story, but the Trump supporter used the national platform to ask me to "denounce or confirm" an affair I never had.

When this happened, I watched my entire career — as a Capitol Hill reporter, an author, a high-profile Senate aide and a CNN contributor — flash before my eyes. I knew full well how a story like this, though untrue, could damage a woman.

In the moment, I immediately declared the allegations to be "categorically false." But now, with new light on the story, credible news organizations paid attention to what was previously considered tabloid smut. Two presidential campaigns made statements about the matter later that day.

I was at risk of being professionally destroyed. The online harassment was brutal. A friend who does online analytics told me there were more than 46,000, mostly negative tweets directed at me in 72 hours.

