The time I got to say, 'Follow that car!'

(CNN) I wasn't supposed to be on DL3361 on July 14, 2016. I had to switch flights at the last minute because Donald Trump had decided to stay in Indianapolis for an extra day. The first flight I was booked on that day got canceled. But as soon as I showed up at my gate, I realized fate had tossed a bone my way.

Standing by the gate and waiting to board the same flight to New York — at the peak of veepstakes speculation — was none other than Marc Lotter, deputy campaign manager to Indiana Gov. Mike Pence, at the time a finalist to become Trump's running mate.

Of course, I walked over to talk to him. Lotter played coy, saying he was going to New York for "meetings" related to Pence's re-election campaign. But soon after we boarded, my Twitter feed started blowing up with a report from Roll Call that Pence was indeed the pick for the No. 2 slot. My colleagues from other networks and I eyed each other furtively, working out what to do as the plane took off.

As soon as the seat belt sign flickered off, we jumped out of our seats and walked back to Lotter, iPhones in hand, and held our first mid-air gaggle on a commercial flight (as a few perplexed passengers looked on).

"I can't confirm or deny," was as much as Lotter would say.

