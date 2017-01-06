Evangelicals and Trump: A story of forgiveness

CNN correspondents and commentators experienced the 2016 presidential election in unique and interesting ways. This recollection and others were produced in conjunction with CNN's election project, "A Race Like No Other: The Unprecedented Election of 2016."
(CNN)I realized Donald Trump could win the presidency on a frosty January morning in Albia, Iowa, 151 hours before the start of the caucuses. Ted Cruz had just sauntered inside Bogie's Steakhouse, in his barn jacket and cowboy boots, with former Texas Gov. Rick Perry at his side. The event opened with both men bowing their heads in prayer under a mounted 38-point buck (reportedly the largest white-tail buck ever harvested by a hunter).