Trump Electoral college win certified despite Democratic objections

Biden talked over each of their speeches unless they could produce a signature.

Washington (CNN) Donald Trump was formally certified as the winner of the presidential election Friday, after handful of congressman tried to object during the tally of Electoral College votes, a desperate gambit quickly squashed by Vice President Joe Biden.

Vice President Joe Biden repeatedly told objecting congressman that their attempt to disrupt the usually staid moment that their objections were invalid because they did not have the signature of a United States senator. Biden, at times exasperated by the scene, at one point cautioned his fellow Democrats: "It is over."

"There is no debate. There is no debate. There is no debate," Biden repeated to Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee, one of the frequent objectors in the Capitol.

At least three protestors were swiftly removed by security when shouting during the certification. US Capitol Police spokeswoman Eva Malecki told CNN they arrested two males and one female and says they are being processed at U.S. Capitol Police Headquarters. They will release more information on charges later today.

Leaving the chamber, Republican Sen. John Cornyn said he thought the protests were "kind of embarrassing."

