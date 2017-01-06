Hill GOP skeptical over Trump plan to force Mexico payment of border wall

Story highlights A number of Republicans suggested that Trump's claim amounted to wishful thinking

Washington (CNN) President-elect Donald Trump is still insisting that Mexico will ultimately pay billions for the construction of a massive wall along the southern border.

Many Republicans on Capitol Hill are not so sure.

In interviews with CNN, a number of Republicans suggested that Trump's claim amounted to wishful thinking, saying they believed the billionaire businessman would ultimately backtrack on one of his central campaign promises.

"I doubt that they're going to pay for it," said Utah Sen. Orrin Hatch, the longest-serving Senate Republican, referring to Mexico. "There's a lot he could do if he wanted to (force Mexico's hand). In all honesty, I don't think that's going to happen."

Rep. Mike Coffman, a Colorado Republican, added: "I never thought that would happen. I thought it was a gimmick."

