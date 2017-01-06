A clash of identities

(CNN) This election was not easy for me.

The 2016 campaign challenged me to figure out how to do my job as a journalist while remaining unbiased -- even as my own people were regularly berated by the candidate who ultimately won.

It tested the very core of who I am and what kind of legacy I want to leave as the American-born daughter of two hardworking and humble Mexican immigrants.

I became a journalist to make a difference in this changing world. I am not a Democrat or a Republican; I am a reporter who strives to write honestly and fairly about candidates and officeholders. But when Donald Trump called Mexican immigrants "rapists" and "criminals," adding that he assumed "some are good people," those remarks resonated with my community -- and with me.

The immigrants I know are honest and industrious. My parents came to the United States to create a better life for their children. And they were successful: My three siblings and I are college-educated Latino-Americans who are working to make this country a better place.

