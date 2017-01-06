How secure are our airports?

Story highlights Sheldon Jacobson: As security has increased to protect airplanes in flight, landside areas of airports have become attractive targets

Sheldon H. Jacobson is a professor of computer science at the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign. He has studied and analyzed aviation security since 1995. The views expressed are his own.

(CNN) Friday's shooting at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport is yet another reminder that random acts of violence are exactly that -- random, unpredictable in where they will occur, when they will occur, and are perpetrated for a variety of reasons.

But with five people dead and several others injured, there are understandably numerous questions that law enforcement officers, the Department of Homeland Security and travelers in general will now be asking.

Sheldon Jacobson

As we saw in last year's terrorist attack in Brussels, the "soft bellies" of airports can become vulnerable targets. Why describe them as soft bellies? After all, aviation security checkpoints aimed at preventing terror attacks have created an increasingly secure airspace. The problem is, the law of unintended consequences has meant perpetrators have shifted away from attacking airplanes in flight in favor of areas like departure and arrival halls.

These so-called landside areas of airports are attractive to those intent on causing harm because they concentrate a large number of people in a relative small area, areas that are difficult to protect without creating a massive inconvenience to travelers.

Some suggest that the screening process could be pushed farther out, away from the check-in areas. But this would be unlikely to solve the problem, since it only shifts the vulnerability to another location. Meanwhile, the cost of such changes would also be prohibitive.

