This is week 49 of a year-long series. Laura Bernardini is director of coverage in CNN's Washington Bureau. The views expressed in this column belong to Bernardini.

(CNN) St. Paul is my favorite. There is no other way to start this piece than by laying it out there. His words comfort me.

Until this project, I didn't really think about St. Paul at all. I heard him mentioned sometimes in the Mass readings, but that was about it.

So what I knew, basically, was that Paul wasn't Matthew, Mark, Luke or John. That is, not one of the four gospel writers. I thought he was a little like a ghostwriter, his contributions to the Bible masked behind more famous names.

Sitting in Mass on the last Sunday in Advent, I ruminated on this idea. The reading was from the first chapter of Paul's letter to the Romans -- I took it to be a sign. It read:

"Through him we have received the grace of apostleship, to bring about obedience of faith, for the sake of his name, among all the Gentiles, among whom are you also, who are called to belong to Jesus Christ..."

