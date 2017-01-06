Story highlights E! released a clip

The reality star tearfully recalls the robbery

(CNN) The world is finally hearing from Kim Kardashian West about what she went through when she was robbed in Paris.

"They're going to shoot me in the back," Kardashian West tells her sisters. "There's no way out. It makes me so upset to think about it."

The media mogul has stayed largely out of the spotlight since the October robbery. She recently returned to social media after a tumultuous few months that included husband Kanye West being hospitalized in November for exhaustion.

