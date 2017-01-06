Ed Sheeran releases new music

Story highlights Sheeran released two new songs Friday

"Game of Thrones" cast has heard new music

(CNN) New year, new Ed Sheeran.

The Grammy-winning artist has blessed fans with not one, but two new singles.

Sheeran released "Castle on the Hill" and "Shape of You" Friday. It's his first new music in almost two years.

"Cause I've been away for a bit here's two singles rather than one," the singer tweeted.

Cause I've been away for a bit here's two singles rather than one - Castle On The Hill & Shape Of You https://t.co/QuZMnEhS8P pic.twitter.com/VCznN8nLd4 — Ed Sheeran (@edsheeran) January 6, 2017

