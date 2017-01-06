Breaking News

Ed Sheeran releases new music

By Lisa Respers France, CNN

Updated 9:42 AM ET, Fri January 6, 2017

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Ed Sheeran streaming music orig_00005021
Ed Sheeran streaming music orig_00005021

    JUST WATCHED

    Ed Sheeran: Music industry lacks imagination

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Ed Sheeran: Music industry lacks imagination 01:53

Story highlights

  • Sheeran released two new songs Friday
  • "Game of Thrones" cast has heard new music

(CNN)New year, new Ed Sheeran.

The Grammy-winning artist has blessed fans with not one, but two new singles.
    Sheeran released "Castle on the Hill" and "Shape of You" Friday. It's his first new music in almost two years.
    "Cause I've been away for a bit here's two singles rather than one," the singer tweeted.
    Sheeran performed an acoustic version of "Castle on the Hill" on BBC's Radio 1 Breakfast morning show.
    Read More
    He also talked about his absence, which included a year-long break from social media.
    "I have an addictive personality, you can see from the tattoos," he said. "So my New Year's resolution was to get off social media."
    To help him keep his resolution, he said, he purchased "one of those little drug dealer phones," meaning an untraceable phone that doesn't have data.
    When he told friend and fellow superstar Adele that he had a "flip phone" she didn't believe him, Sheeran said.
    He declined to say when his new album will drop, though a special group of folks have heard some of his new music.
    The "Thinking Out Loud" singer said he was at a party with the cast of "Game of Thrones" and ended up inviting them back to his home for an impromptu listening party.
    "I had never met some of them before and I was like, 'You want to hear some new songs?'" he said.