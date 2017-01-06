(CNN) These aren't your grandfather's pall bearers.

A Taiwan politician's funeral procession included 50 pole dancers standing atop multicolored Jeeps.

Former Chiayi County Council Speaker Tung Hsiang passed away in December. He was 76.

His funeral took place in Chiayi County on Tuesday, according to local media.

Some 50 pole dancers performed on top of Jeeps during the funeral procession of former Chiayi City county council speaker Tung Hsiang in Chiayi City, southern Taiwan.

Tung's son said his father appeared in a dream and told him he wanted his memorial to be "hilarious," according to CNN affiliate SET TV.

