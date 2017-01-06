Japan recalls diplomats from South Korea over 'comfort woman' statue

Story highlights Japan says statue "unfavorable influence" on relations

South Korea describes expresses regret over move

(CNN) Japan has recalled two top diplomats from South Korea over a controversial statue erected outside its consulate in the South Korean city of Busan.

Tokyo will also halt talks with South Korea on a planned currency swap and delay high-level economic dialogue as part of its "initial" response to the statue, Japan's Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga told a press briefing Friday.

The statue was erected by a civil group in December and represents "comfort women," women who were forced to work as sex slaves for Japanese soldiers during World War II.

"The fact that the girls' statue was set up has an unfavorable influence on relations between Japan and the Republic of Korea, and it is extremely regrettable," Suga said.

The temporary recall involves the Japanese Ambassador to South Korea and the Consulate General of Japan in Busan.

