Dhaka cafe attack organizer killed in shootout with police

(CNN) A man who helped plan last year's terror attack on a cafe in Dhaka, Bangladesh, has been killed in a shootout with police, authorities said.

Nurul Islam Marzan helped organize the July assault, during which armed gunmen stormed an upscale cafe and took hostages, according to the Inspector General of Police, Shahidul Hoque.

Two police officers and 21 of the captives were killed.

"Marzan was the operational commander and a mastermind behind the Holey Artisan Bakery attack," said Hoque.

Dhaka police spokesman Masudur Rahman said that four policemen were shot during the encounter. Pistols and explosives were recovered from the scene, he said.

