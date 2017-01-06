China: Video shows woman on scooter running over girl

Story highlights Police are investigating a woman after the video went viral

The 29-year-old woman is said to live with the six-year-old and her grandfather

(CNN) A disturbing video of a woman riding her scooter over the legs of a six-year-old girl has caused outrage in China.

Police in Yangjiang in the southern province of Guangdong said in a statement that a 29-year-old woman surnamed Chen was being investigated after the video went viral.

She lives with the girl's grandfather, a 50-year-old widower surnamed Ye. Chen told police that she started the scooter to scare the girl, who didn't want to leave home with the rest of the family.

She said that she accidentally ran over the girl's legs, but later checked and found that the girl wasn't seriously injured. The police statement said the girl suffered leg injuries.

The video shows another child dragging the apparently already injured six-year-old away from Chen, when she slowly accelerates and runs her scooter over her legs. The girl's cries are audible.

