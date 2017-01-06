(CNN) "I got to 100 and I guess I forgot to die."

The idea for the series came to Mobley while he was photographing farmers for his 2008 book "American Farmer: Portraits from the Heartland." He was surprised to learn that many them were centenarians.

"I found myself wanting to learn all the details of their lives, to find out what inspired them to keep going," he wrote in the book.

Mobley then set himself the challenge of traveling to all 50 states -- mostly by car, accompanied by his wife and dog -- and photographing at least one subject in each. He even captured some supercentenarians (people who've reached or passed their 110th birthdays.)

