Breaking News

100 years of wisdom: Touching portraits of century-old Americans

Updated 7:23 AM ET, Fri January 6, 2017

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Award-winning photographer Paul Mobley traveled across America to photograph more than 50 of the country&#39;s centenarians.
Photos: Meet America's centenarians
Inez Harries and Venice Shaw, born Jan. 15, 1911Award-winning photographer Paul Mobley traveled across America to photograph more than 50 of the country's centenarians.
Hide Caption
1 of 7
The resulting book, with portraits accompanied by interviews with each subject, celebrates the wisdom and stories of this generation.
Photos: Meet America's centenarians
Bernard Hirsch, born July 18, 1916; Beatrice Hirsch, born April 3, 1914The resulting book, with portraits accompanied by interviews with each subject, celebrates the wisdom and stories of this generation.
Hide Caption
2 of 7
&quot;I found myself wanting to learn all the details of their lives, to find out what inspired them to keep going,&quot; he wrote in the book.
Photos: Meet America's centenarians
Marie Cassady, born Dec. 8, 1912"I found myself wanting to learn all the details of their lives, to find out what inspired them to keep going," he wrote in the book.
Hide Caption
3 of 7
Mobley photographed at least one centenarian in every state.
Photos: Meet America's centenarians
Freddie Griffin, born Dec. 13, 1914; Prentice Harrington, born Aug. 19, 1912 Mobley photographed at least one centenarian in every state.
Hide Caption
4 of 7
He even captured some supercentenarians (people who&#39;ve reached or passed their 110th birthdays.)
Photos: Meet America's centenarians
Lillian Williams, born Nov. 27, 1914He even captured some supercentenarians (people who've reached or passed their 110th birthdays.)
Hide Caption
5 of 7
&quot;Note the distinctive lines around the eyes and mouths, the tilt of the head, or the position of the hands,&quot; wrote Allison Milionis, who authored the accompanying text. &quot;Each portrait is as complex as the 100 years lived.&quot;
Photos: Meet America's centenarians
Les Fritz, born March 15, 1915"Note the distinctive lines around the eyes and mouths, the tilt of the head, or the position of the hands," wrote Allison Milionis, who authored the accompanying text. "Each portrait is as complex as the 100 years lived."
Hide Caption
6 of 7
&quot;If I Live to Be 100: The Wisdom of Centenarians,&quot; published by Rizzoli, is out now.
Photos: Meet America's centenarians
"If I Live to Be 100: The Wisdom of Centenarians," published by Rizzoli, is out now.
Hide Caption
7 of 7
live to 100 1live to 100 2live to 100 6live to 100 5live to 100 7live to 100 9 live to 100 8

(CNN)"I got to 100 and I guess I forgot to die."

Irving Olson is a 103-year-old amateur photographer from Tucson, Arizona and one of more than 50 American centenarians featured in "If I Live to be 100: The Wisdom of Centenarians," a new book from award-winning photographer Paul Mobley.
&#39;More naked than a nude&#39;: A-list stars strip down for 2017 Pirelli calendar
2017 Pirelli calendar features Nicole Kidman, Uma Thurman and other A-listers
The idea for the series came to Mobley while he was photographing farmers for his 2008 book "American Farmer: Portraits from the Heartland." He was surprised to learn that many them were centenarians.
    "I found myself wanting to learn all the details of their lives, to find out what inspired them to keep going," he wrote in the book.
    Mobley then set himself the challenge of traveling to all 50 states -- mostly by car, accompanied by his wife and dog -- and photographing at least one subject in each. He even captured some supercentenarians (people who've reached or passed their 110th birthdays.)
    Read More
    Marie Cassady, born December 8, 1912
    Marie Cassady, born December 8, 1912
    Some of the more unique subjects were identical twins and couples who had managed to make it to 100 together.
    In the book's introduction, writer Allison Milionis describes the impact of the images:
    "Note the distinctive lines around the eyes and mouths, the tilt of the head, or the position of the hands -- each portrait is as complex as the 100 years lived. Yet in them we recognize love, loss, hope, and grief, and we're reminded that they are the essential ingredients of a full life."
    "If I Live to Be 100: The Wisdom of Centenarians," published by Rizzoli, is out now.