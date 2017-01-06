At least 33 dead in prison riot in Brazil, state media says

Story highlights 25 killed in riot at the same prison in October

Violence erupted Sunday at another prison, killing 56 prisoners

(CNN) At least 33 inmates are dead following a prison riot in northern Brazil on Friday, state-run media agency Agencia Brasil reported.

The riot took place at the Agricultural Penitentiary of Monte Cristo, in Brazil's Roraima state in the Amazon.

The rioting in the prison began early Friday and military police officers entered the prison to bring the situation under control, according to Agencia Brasil.

In October, 25 people were killed at a riot at the same prison.