Africa's most toxic lakes are a paradise for fearless flamingos

By Paul Rose

Updated 6:04 AM ET, Fri January 6, 2017

Visit Lake Natron in Tanzania and you&#39;ll find 75% of the world&#39;s 3.2 million lesser flamingos. The lake&#39;s hypersaline water can strip away human skin, and breeds algae toxic to many forms of animal life, but the bird flourishes in these conditions thanks to its incredibly adapted body.
Meet the Maasai warriors of the Serengeti, climb Africa&#39;s highest peak and dive beneath Zanzibar&#39;s tropical coastline. There&#39;s something for everyone in Tanzania, and whether that involves dancing the night away to Afro-rhumba or refueling with platefuls of fresh octopus, it won&#39;t be hard to have a good time in this modernizing land of natural beauty.
At 19,340 feet, Kilimanjaro is Africa&#39;s highest peak, but the climb to the top is surprisingly accessible and can take as little as 4-5 days on the so-called &quot;fast route.&quot; In fact, the fastest ever summit was achieved by Italian Bruno Brunod, who managed to reach the peak in 5 hours 38 minutes.&lt;br /&gt;&lt;br /&gt;The journey to the top from the steppes below takes in all manner of ecosystems, stretching from agrarian landscapes to rainforest, heath to alpine desert before arctic conditions at the summit. At the top of the mountain lies a simple wooden box in which climbers can record their thoughts.
Tanzania&#39;s famous Maasai warriors survey the savannahs of the Great Rift Valley. Traditionally known as herders, livestock are a vital resource for the Maasai. Their diet consists largely of cow&#39;s meat, milk and blood, tapped from the jugular with no lasting damage to the animal. On certain occasions the two are combined in something akin to a blood milkshake. Modernization is creeping into Maasai life however and food is becoming more varied, and dinner is as likely to include maize, rice, potatoes and &quot;goat leaves&quot; (cabbage).
The Maasai are increasingly integrating with wider society and entering urban centers. This is due in part to inconsistent rains throughout the Serengeti leading to tougher livestock conditions. Various handicrafts are finding their into markets and the Maasai&#39;s much-prized hair braiding skills are becoming popular with Tanzanians.
Sometimes called &quot;Africa&#39;s Garden of Eden,&quot; the Ngorongoro Crater is a 12-mile-wide ecosystem within an ecosystem that was created by a massive collapse of land following a volcanic eruption. Labeled one of the seven natural wonders of Africa, the crater sits at 5,900 feet above sea level and evidence suggests hominids have lived in the wider conservation area for over 3 million years. Near Arusha in the north of Tanzania, it is one of the world&#39;s most unchanged wildlife sanctuaries.
Tanzania has over 120 tribes and in the post-colonial era the country&#39;s first president Julius Nyerere made it his mission to unite the newly independent nation whilst maintaining its rich heterogeneity. The Sukuma is the largest tribe and accounts for approximately 16% of the population. Other large tribes include the Nyamwezi, Makonde, Haya and Chagga. Ethnographic recordings from over 100 Tanzanian tribes are currently being digitized as part of a &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2015/10/14/africa/tanzanian-heritage-project/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;100,000 hour collection&lt;/a&gt; held by the state-run Tanzanian Broadcasting Corporation.
Dar es Salaam is known as the musical center of East Africa. Late into the night, the city&#39;s beach bars play a mix of Tanzanian pop and the country&#39;s unique take on hip hop -- Bongo Flava. Those who would rather something more old school can dance into the small hours to the sounds of Afro-rhumba, a genre that came to Tanzania from West Africa via Cuba.
At 7am every morning in Dar es Salaam, the Kivukoni fish market comes alive with the frenetic trade of produce brought in fresh from the Indian Ocean. Head down to get your hands on the freshest fish in the country, and barter along with Tanzania&#39;s housewives and restaurateurs. If you fail in that cultural venture, Kivukoni also contains Tanzania&#39;s National Museum and the Botanical Gardens.
Fish might be the dish of the day for many, but octopus is also a mainstay of coastal cuisine. Seen here in Kivukoni is the preferred way of cooking it: dropped in a boiling cauldron of oil with maximum heat and minimal fuss. Just mind your fingers!
Zanzibar is known as &quot;spice island.&quot; Delve into the tastes and textures of the island&#39;s markets that draw in flavors from African, Arab, Indian and European cuisine. Cloves, nutmeg, cinnamon and pepper are the lifeblood of Zanzibar&#39;s spice trade, an industry dating back to the 16th century and to which the island is indebted for its cosmopolitan feel.
The rustic labyrinthine alleys of Zanzibar&#39;s Stone Town hold within them centuries of this multicultural island&#39;s history. Walk the streets to find Persian bathhouses, coffee shops and frenetic bazaars.
More than 99% of Zanzibar&#39;s citizens are Muslim and the island has a collection of stunning places of worship. In Stone Town is the Malindi Mosque, dated from the 15th century and notable for its unusual conical minaret and square platform. The Hujjatul Islam mosque is known for having the most ornate exterior, the Laghbari mosque the finest interior, whilst the Bagh Muharmi mosque is the proud owner of the island&#39;s highest minaret.
One of the more unsavory chapters of Zanzibar&#39;s history is its role in the Arab slave trade. British influence stemmed the trade and it was finally prohibited in 1876, with the island become a British protectorate in 1890. Today the lives of those stolen away from East Africa are commemorated in an area that was once the slave market in Stone Town.
Known &quot;as the green island&quot; in Arabic, Pemba lies 50 kilometers east of mainland Tanzania. More fertile than other islands in the Zanzibar archipelago, its main cash crop is cloves. But the main reason to visit is to explore the natural wonders that surround Pemba. The azure waters are an ideal spot for diving, with steep drop-offs, untouched coral and abundant marine life.
In the 14th century, Kilwa Kisiwani was a center of wealth and opulence as a trading hub that linked Africa to Persia, India and China. Today the area&#39;s ruinous buildings are a captivating sight to behold and have been given Unesco World Heritage status. Other heritage locations include the Kondoa rock art sites, a collection of over 150 natural shelters decorated with paintings dating back over 2,000 years.
Central Dar es Salaam is a bustling metropolis and many of its historic building have been destroyed during its transformation. However some of those that remain have rich narratives and hold a largely forgotten revolutionary story: Mandela&#39;s ANC, the Mozambique Liberation Front, Che Guevara and Malcolm X all found refuge in the port city at various times.
Africa&#39;s largest wildlife reserve, the 48,000 square kilometer Selous Game Reserve, is home to a cornucopia of Tanzania&#39;s indigenous wildlife. Visit the country&#39;s largest protected area to see lion, leopards, elephants, buffalo, and black rhino among other wild and wonderful creatures.
North of Selous is the Serengeti, a conservation area in which elephants roam freely. Catch a glimpse of these majestic beasts on one the country&#39;s eco-safaris, a popular option for luxury holidaymakers. The Serengeti National Park is bucking a negative trend in Tanzania: strong anti-poaching measures have seen an increase in elephant numbers, &lt;a href=&quot;http://news.nationalgeographic.com/2015/07/150713-elephants-poaching-ivory-tanzania-africa-world/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;nearly doubling&lt;/a&gt; to 6,087 between 2009 and 2014.
Kenya&#39;s &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2013/09/11/sport/maasai-cricket-warriors-bowling/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Maasai warriors &lt;/a&gt;are not the only unlikely cricket enthusiasts in East Africa. In 2014 avid fans and a handful of ex-players played 10 overs each below the summit of Kilimanjaro before clouds stopped play -- not unreasonable considering they were amongst them at nearly 19,000 feet. In doing so they beat the previous world record for the highest cricket match ever played, held by a group on Mount Everest in 2009.
One of the most important dates in Tanzania&#39;s calendar is Union Day, marking the anniversary of the joining of the People&#39;s Republic of Zanzibar and Tanganyika. Among Tanzania&#39;s 17 public holidays, it&#39;s a perfect opportunity to hit the beach.
Paul Rose is associate fellow at the Centre for Research in Animal Behaviour, University of Exeter. The views expressed in this commentary are solely those of the writer. CNN is showcasing the work of The Conversation, a collaboration between journalists and academics to provide news analysis and commentary. The content is produced solely by The Conversation.

(CNN)The world's most seemingly-toxic lakes are under threat. And they are also home to one of our most familiar birds: the flamingo.

All flamingo species have evolved to live in some of the planet's most extreme wetlands, like caustic "soda lakes", hypersaline lagoons or high-altitude salt flats.
One species, the lesser flamingo, has taken this relationship to the limit. Most are found in super-alkaline lakes throughout Africa's Great Rift Valley, which host immense blooms of microscopic blue-green algae (called cyanobacteria). These poisonous plants produce chemicals that, in most animals, can fatally damage cells, the nervous system, and the liver. The lesser flamingo, however, can consume enormous amounts with no ill effects (unless you count their colorful plumage, which comes from a pigment in the algae).

    Birds in paradise

    Flock of lesser flamingos in a shallow soda lake of East Africa&#39;s Great Rift Valley, Phoenicopterus minor, Lake Nakuru National Park, Kenya, East Africa
    Flock of lesser flamingos in a shallow soda lake of East Africa's Great Rift Valley, Phoenicopterus minor, Lake Nakuru National Park, Kenya, East Africa
    Two of the lesser flamingo's preferred habitats, Lake Bogoria in Kenya and Lake Natron in Tanzania, are hypersaline and hostile to practically all other forms of life (Natron water can even strip away human skin).
    For the flamingos this a bonus. Special tough skin and scales on their legs prevent burns, and they can drink water at near boiling point to collect freshwater from springs and geysers at lake edges. If no freshwater is available, flamingos can use glands in their head that remove salt, draining it out from their nasal cavity.
    With few other animals able to cope in such conditions, there is minimal competition for food, and these toxic wetlands are home to massive flocks.
    Million-strong gatherings provide several benefits. Mass synchronized nesting gives flamingos the best possible chance to raise the maximum number of chicks, while on choppy days a dense mass of birds swimming together also helps create the optimal feeding environment (still water) within the center of the group. Sheer numbers also make it harder for predators like hyenas or jackals to identify individual victims.
    As such, a single flamingo is not a happy flamingo. The species is happiest in huge gatherings, and these won't occur around any old lake -- the lesser flamingo specifically needs its toxic, salty paradise.
    But these places are rare. Across the six flamingo species there are only 30 or so regularly used breeding sites worldwide and, while the global population of around 3.2m lesser flamingos is impressive, it is largely reliant on a few huge groups (about 75% nest at Lake Natron alone). What if something happens to one of their highly-specialized breeding sites?
    Unlike many other species that can still breed in smaller populations as their habitats become damaged, these birds cannot easily survive in small groups. Having evolved in such a hostile environment with few rivals, they would have trouble adapting to a more competitive lifestyle elsewhere. With most of their eggs in one toxic basket, the lesser flamingo is unusually vulnerable for a species with millions of individuals.
    Indeed, the number of lesser flamingos in the wild is already decreasing each year. And humans are to blame. Wetland habitats have been polluted by agricultural chemicals and sewage, feeding and breeding grounds have been disturbed, and declining algal blooms mean some populations are starving to death.
    Even a diet of toxic algae can't save flamingos from ecological disturbances. If humans take too much water from a lake, or climate change causes excess evaporation, then salinity levels will become unstable. Populations of cyanobacteria can explode and the birds end up consuming new species which can poison them and cause mass deaths.

    Soda ash mining threatens the entire species

    Lesser flamingos face the impending danger of soda ash mining, threatening to disturb their delicate habitat.
    Lesser flamingos face the impending danger of soda ash mining, threatening to disturb their delicate habitat.
    Attempts to extract sodium carbonate (a useful industrial material known as soda ash) from Lake Natron represents another danger. Mining would disturb the birds, who like privacy when breeding and tend to nest far from shore, on remote islands that have been isolated by flooding. It would also make the water more choppy, affecting their food gathering.
    Given how slow flamingos are at adapting and changing to new nesting areas, any Natron development must be avoided. Anthropogenic disturbances have previously caused lesser flamingos to abandon suitable breeding sites, and back in 1993, polluted water in Lake Bogoria and nearby Nakuru killed more than 20,000 lesser flamingos -- the first of a series of recurring deaths.
    The latest mining proposal has been withdrawn but such developments haven't been completely shelved. Conservation groups remain alert. Monitoring and protecting the population at Lake Natron is the top priority for lesser flamingo conservation, according to a recent assessment by BirdLife International. Large-scale soda ash extraction, the report says, would be "disastrous for the species" and could see the flamingos become officially "vulnerable" or even "endangered".
    The importance of these unique, and apparently hostile, wetlands is clear to see. Life in the Rift Valley lakes is a delicate balance. And it is clear that we are already harming these unique and fragile ecosystems. If humans were to cause drastic changes, their spectacular pink inhabitants would vanish forever.
    The Conversation

    Copyright 2016 The Conversation. Some rights reserved.