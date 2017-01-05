The week in 26 photos

Babies are dressed in chicken suits at a hospital in Bangkok, Thailand, on Tuesday, January 3. The hospital was dressing up newborns to celebrate the Year of the Rooster, which begins later this month in the Chinese zodiac.
President-elect Donald Trump, accompanied by his wife, Melania, talks to reporters during a New Year's Eve party at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, Florida.
A man participates in a virtual-reality presentation during an Intel news conference in Las Vegas on Wednesday, January 4. The city is hosting CES, a trade show for consumer electronics, through January 8.
House Speaker Paul Ryan swears in members of the House as the 115th Congress convenes in Washington on Tuesday, January 3.
A wildfire in Valparaiso, Chile, damaged homes and forced evacuations on Monday, January 2.
Young men in Yangon, Myanmar, engage in a traditional pillow fight game during Independence Day festivities on Wednesday, January 4.
Indian military personnel prepare for a rehearsal march in New Delhi on Tuesday, January 3. India will celebrate its Republic Day with a large military parade later this month.
A 3-day-old giraffe is cleaned by its mother at a zoo in Budapest, Hungary, on Tuesday, January 3.
Police forcibly remove protesters who blocked a main road in Mexico City for about an hour on Wednesday, January 4. The people were protesting an increase in fuel prices.
Runners wait to compete in the St. Silvester Road Race in Sao Paulo, Brazil, on Saturday, December 31.
Moustafa Abdulrahman, a 2-year-old Syrian refugee, peeks outside his family's shelter at the Ritsona camp in Greece on Thursday, January 5. More than 60,000 migrants are stranded in Greece after a series of Balkan border closures and a European Union deal with Turkey.
Gustavo Gallego rides a quad bike during the third stage of the Dakar Rally on Wednesday, January 4. The stage started in the Argentine city of San Miguel de Tucuman and ended in San Salvador de Jujuy.
A 6-month-old elephant named Clear Sky rests her head on a man's shoulders during a hydrotherapy session in Thailand's Chonburi Province on Thursday, January 5. She lost part of her left foot in an animal trap, and the hydrotherapy is strengthening her leg muscles so she can learn to walk again.
Pope Francis arrives at the Vatican to meet earthquake victims from Italy on Thursday, January 5.