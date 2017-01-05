Photos: The week in 26 photos Relatives of Ayhan Arik, one of the victims of a nightclub shooting in Istanbul, cry during his funeral ceremony on Sunday, January 1. The popular Reina nightclub was attacked shortly after midnight on New Year's Day. At least 39 people were killed. Authorities are still searching for the gunman. Hide Caption 1 of 26

A child wears bear fur as she dances at a New Year's festival in Comanesti, Romania, on Friday, December 30. In that region, traditional "bear dancing" is meant to drive away evil spirits. Hide Caption 2 of 26

The iconic Hollywood sign was vandalized to read "Hollyweed" on Sunday, January 1. It was like that for about half a day until authorities took down the tarps that were used to change the lettering. Hide Caption 3 of 26

Veronica Aguilera stands over a cross for her late husband, Louis Antonio Torres, during a quiet march in Chicago on Saturday, December 31. Hundreds of people carried crosses for each person slain in Chicago last year. Torres was fatally shot in November. Data released by the Chicago Police Department shows that 2016 was the city's deadliest year in two decades. Hide Caption 4 of 26

Babies are dressed in chicken suits at a hospital in Bangkok, Thailand, on Tuesday, January 3. The hospital was dressing up newborns to celebrate the Year of the Rooster, which begins later this month in the Chinese zodiac. Hide Caption 5 of 26

Migrants stand next to a dead body after their boat washed ashore in Tripoli, Libya, on Wednesday, January 4. The migrants, mostly from Senegal, had left Sabratha, Libya, hoping to reach Europe. They spotted land and thought it was Italy, and several drowned trying to swim to shore. Europe's migration crisis in 25 photos Hide Caption 6 of 26

President-elect Donald Trump, accompanied by his wife, Melania, talks to reporters during a New Year's Eve party at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, Florida. Hide Caption 7 of 26

The planet Venus was especially bright as it was seen near a waning crescent moon on Monday, January 2. This photo was taken in Hohhot, China. Hide Caption 8 of 26

A man participates in a virtual-reality presentation during an Intel news conference in Las Vegas on Wednesday, January 4. The city is hosting CES, a trade show for consumer electronics, through January 8. Hide Caption 9 of 26

House Speaker Paul Ryan swears in members of the House as the 115th Congress convenes in Washington on Tuesday, January 3. Hide Caption 10 of 26

A wildfire in Valparaiso, Chile, damaged homes and forced evacuations on Monday, January 2. Hide Caption 11 of 26

A cat wanders amid rubble in Amatrice, Italy, on Thursday, January 5. The town was battered by earthquakes in August and October. Hide Caption 12 of 26

Young men in Yangon, Myanmar, engage in a traditional pillow fight game during Independence Day festivities on Wednesday, January 4. Hide Caption 13 of 26

Indian military personnel prepare for a rehearsal march in New Delhi on Tuesday, January 3. India will celebrate its Republic Day with a large military parade later this month. Hide Caption 14 of 26

Singer Mariah Carey performs at the New Year's Eve celebration in New York's Times Square. An audio track malfunctioned while Carey was lip-syncing in front of a live audience. Hide Caption 15 of 26

Photographers view heavy smog from the roof of a building in Zhengzhou, China, on Tuesday, January 3. China issued its first-ever red alert for fog in a number of northern and eastern regions. That followed some 24 cities issuing red alerts for air pollution. Red is the most serious level in the country's warning system. Hide Caption 16 of 26

A 3-day-old giraffe is cleaned by its mother at a zoo in Budapest, Hungary, on Tuesday, January 3. Hide Caption 17 of 26

Police forcibly remove protesters who blocked a main road in Mexico City for about an hour on Wednesday, January 4. The people were protesting an increase in fuel prices. Hide Caption 18 of 26

Runners wait to compete in the St. Silvester Road Race in Sao Paulo, Brazil, on Saturday, December 31. Hide Caption 19 of 26

Director of National Intelligence James Clapper, left, talks with Navy Adm. Michael Rogers, director of the National Security Agency, before testifying before the Senate Armed Services Committee on Thursday, January 5. A hearing on global cyberthreats focused almost exclusively on Moscow's alleged hacking during the presidential election. Hide Caption 20 of 26

Moustafa Abdulrahman, a 2-year-old Syrian refugee, peeks outside his family's shelter at the Ritsona camp in Greece on Thursday, January 5. More than 60,000 migrants are stranded in Greece after a series of Balkan border closures and a European Union deal with Turkey. Hide Caption 21 of 26

Gustavo Gallego rides a quad bike during the third stage of the Dakar Rally on Wednesday, January 4. The stage started in the Argentine city of San Miguel de Tucuman and ended in San Salvador de Jujuy. Hide Caption 22 of 26

A 6-month-old elephant named Clear Sky rests her head on a man's shoulders during a hydrotherapy session in Thailand's Chonburi Province on Thursday, January 5. She lost part of her left foot in an animal trap, and the hydrotherapy is strengthening her leg muscles so she can learn to walk again. Hide Caption 23 of 26

Firefighters in Winston-Salem, North Carolina, respond to the group home where a car crashed through the roof on Friday, December 30. Authorities said the driver might have suffered a medical emergency when her car hit a hill and launched into the roof going at least 70 mph. No one inside the home was injured. The driver received only minor injuries, according to the Winston-Salem Journal. Hide Caption 24 of 26