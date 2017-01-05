Utah ski lift mishap caught on video

Story highlights Ski patrol rescues boy from chairlift in Utah

(CNN) Skiers may want to be extra careful about wearing backpacks on chairlifts.

For the second time in a month, ski patrol at a Utah resort had to rescue a boy dangling from a lift after the boy's backpack became stuck.

Clinton Ashmead was riding a chairlift with his children at the Sundance Resort above Provo Canyon on Monday when it suddenly came to a stop, he told CNN.

"It stopped and we looked around and we saw a boy dangling," Ashmead said. "The ski patrol reacted quickly -- they shut down the lift and put a pad under the area in case the boy did fall."

Ashmead commended the boy's demeanor throughout the ordeal, saying the child remained calm and appeared to kick off his skis to lessen the weight on the backpack.

