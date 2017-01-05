8 moments that changed Facebook Live

Story highlights Facebook Live has only been widely available for less than a year

Teens recently used the platform to broadcast the torture of a man in Chicago

(CNN) In April 2016, when Facebook Live was presented to the masses, there was an immediacy -- and an ironic intimacy -- to the platform. On one side of the screen, you could reveal the smallest details of your life as they unfolded, while on the other side, millions could watch.

Armed with this technology, we immediately lurched towards the absurd. Buzzfeed exploded a watermelon, and 800,000 people tuned in. In May, millions of people watched a woman in a Chewbacca mask laughing uncontrollably in a Kohl's parking lot.

But in the months following Facebook Live's debut, the pendulum swung sharply from silly viral stuff to serious subjects like police shootings and terrorism. Some live broadcasts became tools of activists and criminals, of the very best and worst of us.

Now, in the first week of 2017, a video showing a group of teens torturing a young man became the platform's latest broadcast of horror.

It only took a few months for Facebook Live, which offers a vast audience of 1.8 billion monthly active users , to go from exploding watermelons to torture videos. How did we get here?