James Walter Morales has been arrested in Somerville and is in custody

(CNN) A captured prison escapee may be responsible for a bank robbery hours earlier, Massachusetts authorities said.

Police on Thursday afternoon apprehended James Walter Morales, who escaped a few days ago from a prison in Rhode Island.

According to Massachusetts State Police, Morales was arrested by a uniformed trooper in Somerville.

Earilier on Thursday, a man who closely resembles Morales, a 35-year-old former Army reservist, tried to hold up a Cambridge bank but fled before getting any money, according to Trooper Dustin Fitch, spokesperson for Massachusetts State Police.

While it's unclear whether the robbery try involved any weapons, state police previously issued a release warning that Morales should be considered armed and dangerous.

